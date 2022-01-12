Fauci says US won't 'eradicate' COVID-19, despite Biden pledge to 'shut down the virus'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci repeated his claim that the United States will not "eradicate" the coronavirus, despite President Biden's campaign pledge to "shut down the virus."

On Wednesday, Fauci said that "we're not going to eradicate [the coronavirus]."

"So, if we’re going to look ahead at what happens when this peaks and it ultimately goes down — as I’ve said on previous pressers here from the White House: that we’re not going to eradicate this; we’ve only done that with smallpox," Fauci said.

FAUCI: REPORTS OF MILDER COVID VARIANT SHOULDN'T BE TAKEN AS SIGNAL US CAN LESSEN RESTRICTIONS

Fauci added that the coronavirus will be controlled, adding that elimination of a virus "only happens with massive vaccination programs like we did with measles and with vaccines."

During his presidential campaign, then-candidate Biden told Americans repeatedly that he would "shut down the virus."

"I’m not going to shut down the economy, I'm going to shut down the virus," President Biden said during a 2020 campaign event.

President Biden doubled down on his campaign promise during a Jan. 25, 2021 event, stating that he would "shut down the virus," but added it would take a long period of time.

CDC FACES BIPARTISAN SCORN AFTER MUDDLED MESSAGES LEAVE AMERICANS CONFUSED OVER LATEST COVID GUIDELINES

When Fox News' Peter Doocy asked Jen Psaki about the campaign promise on Dec. 1, 2021, Psaki said "We’re working on it, Peter."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been over 62.5 million coronavirus cases since the pandemic began in early 2020, along with over 840,000 deaths.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During a press conference on Jan. 5, Fauci said that reports of the omicron variant resulting in a milder disease should not be taken as a sign that health restrictions and recommendations should be pulled back.