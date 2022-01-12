Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger on facing the Chiefs in the playoffs: 'We don't have a chance'

If Pittsburgh Steelers fans weren’t already worried about facing the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday night's wild-card game, they definitely will be after hearing Ben Rotherlisberger’s thoughts on the matchup.

Roethlisberger spoke to reporters after practice on Wednesday and seemed relatively relaxed ahead of what stands to be an extremely difficult game, one the veteran quarterback says he hopes doesn't end with the Steelers getting "blown out by 20 or 30 points."

"I would assume, as a group, you understand that we probably aren't supposed to be here" he said. "We probably are not a very good football team. Out of 14 teams I think are in, we're probably number 14. We're double-digit underdogs in the playoffs. So, let's just go play, have fun and see what happens."

The Chiefs clinched a playoff spot back in Week 16 while the Steelers earned their spot with a win over the Baltimore Ravens , coupled with a win for the Jacksonville Jaguars over the Indianapolis Colts and the Las Vegas Raiders ’ overtime stunner.

"We're probably 20-point underdogs, and we're going to the No. 1 seed, the No. 1 team – I know they're not the No. 1 seed, obviously, but they're the No. 1 team that has won the AFC the last two years, arguably the best team in football," he continued.

"We don't have a chance, so let's just go play and have fun."

Roethlisberger could be saying what most people are thinking or he could be trying to get into the Chiefs’ heads – either way he’s grateful for the opportunity to keep pushing.

"It's special," he said. "I think no one knew if we were going to be here. I didn't know if I would be talking to you guys again. ... I just try to never take it for granted and enjoy every minute of it, because we don't know if we'll be here next week."

The Steelers and Chiefs will battle it out at 8:15 p.m. ET.