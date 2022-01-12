Sen. Tim Scott: Biden's voting rights speech was 'offensive' to me as a Southerner and an American

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., said Wednesday he was "offended" by President Biden's divisive voting rights speech, telling Fox News the country has "fought too hard, too long for the progress that he’s denying."

"It's offensive to me as a Southerner, but more importantly, it's offensive to me as an American," Scott told "The Story" host Martha MacCallum.

Biden warned of a stark dichotomy between the proponents and opponents of the Democrats' election law overhaul bill dubbed the "John Lewis Voting Rights Act," asking a crowd in Atlanta on Tuesday whether they were on the side of reviled figures like segregationist Gov. George Wallace and Confederate President Jefferson Davis, or on the side of civil rights leaders Martin Luther King Jr. and the late John Lewis.

Wallace notably proclaimed in his 1963 gubernatorial inauguration address, "segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever."

Scott scolded Biden for invoking the divisive rhetoric, calling the president's inappropriate attempt at a joke during his speech "hard to digest."

"That is disheartening," he said. "The importance of the civil rights movement can never be overstated. The fact that we have a president of these United States looking for a way to get laughs at a rally around lying to people about voting is just hard to digest."

"I’m insulted that he refuses to recognize the tremendous progress made by Americans, not by Republicans or Democrats, not by Black folks or White folks, by Americans coming together to fight for the rights of every single man, woman to vote … how he missed the opportunity to shine the bright light on progress and instead used something that has been proven to be untrue time and time again," Scott added.

Scott's comments came just after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell , R-Ky., torched Biden's speech on the Senate floor, calling it "deliberately divisive" and one that was "designed to pull our country further apart."

The misguided speech has not just been knocked by Republicans. Liberals have also gone after the president for his peculiar word choices.

MSNBC commentator Al Sharpton said Biden's rhetoric was reminiscent of a "you’re going to hell" speech rather than one that would get voters’ support.

MSNBC "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough said Biden's choice of words "may have overshot the mark," as he seeks to persuade moderate Democrats like Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema , D-Ariz., to eliminate the filibuster , which creates a 60-vote threshold to advance legislation.








