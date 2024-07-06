Expand / Collapse search
Mass shooting in Kentucky kills 4 as more victims fight for their lives: police

The Florence, Kentucky, shooting suspect fled the scene but was found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and later died

By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Published
At least four people and one suspect are dead after a shooting in Kentucky early Saturday, Fox 19 reports, citing the Florence Police Department.

The shooting took place at around 3 a.m. at a home in Ridgecrest Drive, located in the city of Florence, in northern Kentucky.

Police were called to the scene after receiving calls about an active shooter. 

Florence Kentucky Police Cruiser

Several people were killed in an early morning shooting in Florence, Kentucky.  (Florence Police Department)

They found at least four people dead at the scene and others injured. 

The suspect reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle, sparking a police chase, but crashed into a ditch on Dale Heimbrock Way near Hicks Pike. 

He was found by police with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A Google Earth image of Ridgecrest Drive, Florence, Kentucky

A Google Earth image of Ridgecrest Drive, Florence, Kentucky, where the shooting took place. (Google Earth)

The victims and the suspect have not been named.

Florence Police Department tells Fox 19 that there is currently no threat to the public.

This is a breaking news story — check back for updates. 

Police Caution Tape Crime Scene

Police caution tape at a crime scene. (iStock)

