Kentucky nightclub shooting leaves 1 dead, 7 hospitalized

An early morning shooting at a Louisville, Kentucky, nightclub Saturday left one man dead and seven others hospitalized, police confirmed to Fox News Digital, adding that there are no suspects.

The man was suffering from gunshot wounds when first responders arrived, the Louisville Metro Police Department said in a release, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased was identified as Joseph D. Bowers of Indianapolis, The Associated Press reported.

Another adult who was shot was taken to the hospital with critical and life-threatening wounds following the 12:47 a.m. shooting.

Six other victims with non-life-threatening injuries had also taken themselves to the hospital.

The H20 club, located at 25th and Broadway, decided to close after the shooting, the Louisville Courier Journal reported, citing a statement from the Louisville Metro Alcoholic Beverage Control.

"This decision, made in light of our shared concerns for public safety, allows them time to mourn the tragic loss of their employee while ensuring the community’s well-being," the statement stated. "The relationship of the victims, if any, is not known at this time."