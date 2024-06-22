Expand / Collapse search
US

Kentucky nightclub shooting leaves 1 dead, 7 hospitalized

The Louisville Metro Police Department said it has no suspects yet

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
The Louisville Metro Police Department said they have no suspects in the early Saturday morning shooting. (Credit: WDRB)

An early morning shooting at a Louisville, Kentucky, nightclub Saturday left one man dead and seven others hospitalized, police confirmed to Fox News Digital, adding that there are no suspects.

The man was suffering from gunshot wounds when first responders arrived, the Louisville Metro Police Department said in a release, and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The deceased was identified as Joseph D. Bowers of Indianapolis, The Associated Press reported. 

Another adult who was shot was taken to the hospital with critical and life-threatening wounds following the 12:47 a.m. shooting. 

A shooting at a Louisville nightclub

An early morning shooting at a Louisville, Kentucky, nightclub Saturday left one man dead and seven others hospitalized, police confirmed to Fox News Digital. (WDRB)

Six other victims with non-life-threatening injuries had also taken themselves to the hospital.

crime scene tape at shooting scene

Louisville police said they have no suspects in the early Saturday shooting. (WDRB)

The H20 club, located at 25th and Broadway, decided to close after the shooting, the Louisville Courier Journal reported, citing a statement from the Louisville Metro Alcoholic Beverage Control. 

police at the scene

The shooting happened at a nightclub called H20. (WDRB)

"This decision, made in light of our shared concerns for public safety, allows them time to mourn the tragic loss of their employee while ensuring the community’s well-being," the statement stated. "The relationship of the victims, if any, is not known at this time."