A New York drug kingpin was sentenced to a lengthy prison term Tuesday after he left two overdose victims to go to a Wendy's restaurant.

Holbrook resident Russell Defreitas, 55, was recently found guilty of operating as a major drug trafficker and 91 other charges.

He was sentenced to 53 years in prison, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office. In a press release Tuesday, the office said Defreitas was involved in "a large-scale cocaine and fentanyl trafficking operation in Suffolk County which caused two fentanyl overdose deaths."

The incident happened May 9, 2023, when the two victims — a male and a female — were in a hotel room booked in Defreitas' name.

"When the female overdosed in the hotel room, Defreitas directed his associates not to call 911," the DA's office said in a statement. "Defreitas removed drugs and other evidence from the hotel room and then went to eat at a nearby Wendy’s.

"Hours later, Defreitas allowed one of his associates to call 911. By that time, both the female and male had fatally overdosed in the hotel room."

Defreitas was arrested two days later. Authorities found loads of incriminating evidence after executing search warrants on his trailer and hotel room.

"During those searches, law enforcement recovered cocaine, fentanyl, two loaded firearms, cutting agents, drug packaging materials, scales used to weigh narcotics, and numerous hotel room key cards," the statement explained.

"Additionally, at the time of his arrest, Defreitas was found to be in possession of bank cards in the names of two of his overdose victims."

Defreitas was sentenced Tuesday after defending himself in court without a lawyer. In a statement, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said Defreitas' sentencing "highlights the urgent need for stronger legislation," and he endorsed a bill called Chelsey’s Law

"The passage of Chelsey’s Law in New York State would give prosecutors additional tools to hold dealers accountable when their products cause death," the DA said. "This defendant’s actions directly led to two overdose fatalities, yet our current laws don’t allow us to charge these preventable deaths as the homicides that they are.

"Chelsey’s Law would ensure that those who profit from dealing deadly substances face consequences proportionate to the devastation they cause in our communities."

Fox News Digital's Sophia Compton contributed to this report.