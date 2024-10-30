Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Homicide

Luxe spa murder victim wanted to cut romantic ties with sugar daddy suspect: mentor

A Pennsylvania man is suspected of killing a Brooklyn artist in the Hamptons

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
close
Suspect in Sabina Rosas murder had romantic history with slain artist, former professor says Video

Suspect in Sabina Rosas murder had romantic history with slain artist, former professor says

Tom Gannon had been involved with artist Sabina Rosas for years, but the up-and-coming artist wanted to distance herself from the older man, her former professor tells Fox News Digital. (Kevin C. Downs for Fox News Digital) 

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

The Pennsylvania man suspected of killing a Brooklyn artist at a ritzy wellness retreat in the Hamptons had been carrying on a romantic relationship with the victim for years, although she was trying to distance herself from him, according to a friend and mentor.

Police found Sabina Rosas, 33, dead in a guest room at the Shou Sugi Ban House in Water Mill, New York on Monday.

By Wednesday, they'd tracked her suspected killer, 56-year-old Thomas Gannon, to his home in Pennsylvania. He was dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside.

SUSPECT FOUND DEAD AFTER MURDER AT LUXE SPA FREQUENTED BY A-LISTERS

A photo of Hamptons spa murder victim, Sabina Rosas

An undated photo of Sabina Rosas, who was found dead, murdered, on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024 in a wellness retreat in Water Mill, New York. (Provided to Fox News Digital)

"I had a sense that she wanted to get away from him," said Liz Phillips, a part-time art professor at SUNY Purchase, where she taught Rosas and hired her as an assistant.

She said she'd met Gannon, who Rosas brought over to her house twice this year, once for dinner in January and again over the summer, giving Phillips and her husband "the creeps."

WATCH: Suspect in Sabina Rosas murder had romantic history with slain artist, former professor says

Suspect in Sabina Rosas murder had romantic history with slain artist, former professor says Video

The two had been involved romantically for about four years, and Gannon funded some of Rosas' projects, the professor said.

WOMAN MURDERED AT YOGA GETAWAY KNOWN FOR PEACEFUL LUXURY AND HIGH-END CUISINE, POLICE SAY

Hamptons spa murder suspect, Thomas Gannon

An undated photo of Thomas Gannon provided to Fox News Digital. (Provided to Fox News Digital)

"He came everywhere with her," she said, but she thought Rosas was getting tired of it.

She thought the younger artist was trying to distance herself from her suspected killer, and when the two traded texts over the weekend, they agreed that Rosas would visit Phillips and her husband in Queens without Gannon in tow.

Police investigate the scene of the murder of a woman at a fancy Hamptons spa

Police investigate a suspicious death at the Shou Sugi Ban House in Water Mill, NY, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. Sabina Rosas, a 33-year-old artist from Brooklyn, was found dead of a "violent act" in a guest room, according to authorities. (Matt Agudo/Instar for Fox News Digital)

She was supposed to visit Monday and never arrived.

Rosas was born in Tajikistan, part of the former Soviet Union, and her family fled when she was just a child to escape civil war. They bounced around Europe and Central Asia before she arrived in the U.S. in 2009, where she studied art.

Scene of the murder of a woman at a fancy Hamptons spa

Police investigate a suspicious death at the Shou Sugi Ban House in Water Mill, NY, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. On Wednesday, police said they found the suspect, Thomas Gannon, dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his Pennsylvania house. (Matt Agudo/Instar for Fox News Digital)

"She was a terrific young person," Phillips said. "I mean, I wrote her a recommendation."

In it, she praised Rosas as a hard-working and talented creative with a unique background that opened doors around the globe.

Friend of murdered Hamptons spa victim, Sabina Rosas talks to the media

Liz Phillips speaks to the media outside of her home in Queens, NY on Wednesday, October 30, 2024. (Kevin C. Downs for Fox News Digital)

GALLERY: A-listers attend luxe Shou Sugi Ban House wellness retreat in Water Mill

  • Kate Hudson attends a dinner in the Hamptons
    Image 1 of 4

    Kate Hudson attends a dinner in the Hamptons to celebrate the launch of Dr. Barbara Sturm on Luxury Stores at Amazon, Shou Sugi Ban House, Water Mill, New York, United States, Aug. 25, 2022 (Neil Rasmus/BFA.com/Shutterstock)

  • Gwyneth Paltrow hosts a dinner in the Hamptons at Shou Sugi Ban House
    Image 2 of 4

    Gwyneth Paltrow hosts a dinner in the Hamptons at Shou Sugi Ban House in New York on Aug. 22, 2024.  (Madison Fender/BFA.com/Shutterstock)

  • Stella McCartney attends a dinner in the Hamptons
    Image 3 of 4

    Stella McCartney attends a dinner in the Hamptons to celebrate the launch of Dr. Barbara Sturm on Luxury Stores at Amazon, Shou Sugi Ban House, Water Mill, New York, United States, Aug 25, 2022. (Neil Rasmus/BFA.com/Shutterstock)

  • Eberjey Mother's Day Retreat at Shou Sugi Ban House
    Image 4 of 4

    Eberjey Mother's Day Retreat at Shou Sugi Ban House, Shou Sugi Ban House, Water Mill, New York, United States, May 2, 2024. (Ben Rosser/BFA.com/Shutterstock)

"Sabina works hard and is developing some very exciting new projects," Phillips wrote. "She has found collaborators around the world and connects people and threads that run through cultures and can heal. Her journey is unique, and she has the potential to be a strong leader as she develops new work and venues for other artists."

Gannon was a flooring contractor based in Honesdale, Pennsylvania, according to his LinkedIn profile. His former business partner said Gannon sold his shares in their company more than a year ago, and the two haven't had any contact since then.

Phillips said he'd also designed "escape rooms" and similar structures indoors and outdoors, and he built a house in Tajikistan for Rosas, who was born there.

Sabina Rosas seated in a classroom with her hair down, sweating a colorful sweater over a T-shirt

Sabina Rosas pictured at a recent art event during an overseas trip, just days before her murder at a spa in New York's Hamptons community. (Instagram/@ruyo.journal)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gannon, a divorcee, recently listed the Pennsylvania home where he was found dead for $550,000. 

"I wish he'd just killed himself and not her," Phillips said.