Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

True Crime

Woman murdered at yoga getaway known for peaceful luxury and high-end cuisine, police say

Shou Sugi Ban House is Hamptons' first luxe wellness retreat

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Hamptons police arrived to find a woman dead under suspicious circumstances in a guest room Monday at the Shou Sugi Ban House, a Japan-inspired wellness retreat in Water Mill.

A staff member first made the discovery in one of the 13 villas spread across its secluded property, about 95 miles from New York City.

Police identified the victim as 33-year-old Sabina Rosas, of Brooklyn. Her cause of death was not immediately available, pending results from an autopsy.

FORENSIC INVESTIGATOR FROM HIT TRUE CRIME DOCUSERIES REVEALS EMOTIONAL TOLL OF THE JOB

fancy Hamptons spa

Police investigate a woman's murder at the Shou Sugi Ban House in Water Mill, New York, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. According to police, the body was discovered in a guest room around 12:30 p.m. (Matt Agudo/Instar for Fox News Digital)

Southampton town police were the first to respond about 12:30 p.m., according to authorities.

When they suspected foul play, they called in the county for assistance.

A Suffolk County police mobile crime lab could be seen outside the main building on the 3-acre property for hours Monday, near a landmark Buddha statue by the front entrance.

MENENDEZ BROTHERS RESENTENCING: WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

Scene of the murder of a woman at a fancy Hamptons spa

The gate remains closed at the Shou Sugi Ban House in Water Mill, New York, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (Matt Agudo/Instar for Fox News Digital)

In a statement, Suffolk police said the victim met a violent end. Few other details were available Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Suffolk County Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.

Police investigate a murder at a tony Hamptons spa Video

The spa did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rooms at the Shou Sugi Ban House cost upwards of $1,000 a night.

Police on the Scene of the murder of a woman at a fancy Hamptons spa

Police stand guard outside the Shou Sugi Ban House in Water Mill, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. Authorities launched a murder investigation after a resort worker found a woman dead in a guest room with signs of violence. (Matt Agudo/Instar for Fox News Digital)

It was founded in 2019 by Amy Cherry-Abitbol as the Hamptons' first high-end wellness retreat, according to Condé Nast Traveler, whose readers have given the destination a top rating in each of the last four years.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She was inspired by the Japanese concept of wabi-sabi, which the country defines as the embrace of nature and finding beauty in imperfection.

Cherry-Abitbol partnered with Noma co-founder and Michelin-starred chef Mads Refslund for the food, according to the spa's website, which concludes with a quote about keeping your head up after enduring a tragedy by the Japanese samurai poet Mizuta Masahide.

"Barn's burnt down – now I can see the moon."