Liberal city slammed by homeless advocates, Nashville police celebrated for response and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

‘DISGRACEFUL’ - Homeless advocates slam liberal city for big move before baseball’s opening day. Continue reading …

MEDIA MARVELS - Nashville police celebrated for ‘amazing’ response to deadly school shooting. Continue reading …

DARK MONEY - Biden nominee helped recruit donors to fund climate nuisance lawsuits. Continue reading …

FLAGRANT FOUL - Twist in case against college basketball player accused of assault in handshake line. Continue reading …

GOOD VIBRATIONS - Mark Wahlberg says leaving Hollywood gave his kids a ‘chance to thrive’. Continue reading …

POLITICS

PUSHBACK PROMISED - Leftist groups warned against shielding Biden admin from congressional oversight. Continue reading …

2024 WATCH - Fox News Poll: Trump's lead over DeSantis in potential matchup takes drastic turn. Continue reading …

BACK TO BUSINESS - Fetterman prepares for return to Capitol following depression treatment. Continue reading …

DEVASTATING DAMAGE - President, FLOTUS to visit Mississippi after deadly tornado outbreak. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

‘I WANT TO VOMIT' - Washington Post mocks parents requesting transparency on gender identity curriculum. Continue reading …

‘THAT DAMN RIFLE' - Whoopi Goldberg calls for ban of AR-15s during rant on ‘The View.’ Continue reading …

‘TWO-TIME LOSER’ - Joy Behar wants Trump to secure GOP nomination so 'Democrats can win.' Continue reading …

‘SORTA NOT SORRY’ - New York Times staffers disrupt newsroom to protest unfair contracts. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS - It looks like Obama created a monster in Beijing. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON - Garland is lying when he says Nashville school shooting motive hasn't been identified. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - Dems invest in the storyline that White American Christians are highly dangerous. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY - The left's response to Nashville school shooting was "repulsive." Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

CLIPPED WINGS - New mom accuses husband of abandoning baby for expressing desire to travel. Continue reading …

MONEY TALKS - Your retirement savings could be used to advance woke ideas. Continue reading …



MOUSE TRAP - Walt Disney Company strips Gov. DeSantis' district oversight board of power. Continue reading …

GO FETCH: Watch this dog in Morristown, New Jersey, run happily to retrieve the morning paper. See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: AG Merrick Garland questioned on DOJ school board memo and protection of justices. See video …

WATCH: Americans frightened by shock poll on diminishing importance of core values. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"Because this was a Christian school targeted by a transgender killer – thoughtful, heartfelt remarks from Democrats and the media mob, they have been few and they have been far between. Some are actually mocking the victims."

- SEAN HANNITY

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Friday.