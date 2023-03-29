SEAN HANNITY: The left's response to Nashville school shooting was 'repulsive'

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacted to the left's response to The Covenant School shooting, calling it "repulsive."

SEAN HANNITY: Let us turn to the left's repulsive response to Monday's shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee. Because this was a Christian school targeted by a transgender killer – thoughtful, heartfelt remarks from Democrats and the media mob, they have been few and they have been far between. Some are actually mocking the victims. Take a look at your screen. Now the now former press secretary for Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs posted that tweet after the shooting with the caption, quote, ‘Us when we see transphobes.’ Okay. She has now since resigned in disgrace, but has offered no apology. Now, sadly, the vitriol didn't stop there. One awful progressive talk show host, quote, joking about the victims, not praying enough. That's supposed to be funny. I thought attacking one's personal religious beliefs was not allowed in the leftist woke world we live in. Now meanwhile, a trans activist from Harvard Law implying that the victims got what was coming to them because of Tennessee's laws against so-called gender-affirming care and drag shows. NBC News, they touted the true victims from Monday night's shooting, quote, 'Tennessee's trans community who are now fearing for their lives amid a focus on the Nashville shooter's gender identity.'

MEDIA MOCKERY OF PRAYER, SUBTLE SMEARS' AGAINST CHRISTIANITY MARKS COVERAGE OF NASHVILLE MASSACRE

…

Now predictably, other Democrats, they're using this as a political opportunity to ban guns, blame Republicans, very predictable. Far-left teachers union president Randi Weingarten calling on the federal government to confiscate guns like Australia and New Zealand.