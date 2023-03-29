President Biden to visit Mississippi after tornadoes ravage state, leaving 25 dead

Mississippi State University student and multimedia journalist Haley Meier reports live from Amory, Mississippi on the devastation left in the wake of catastrophic tornadoes.
President Biden will be visiting Mississippi on Friday after violent tornadoes hit cities in the southern state.
The White House announced on Wednesday that Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Rolling Fork, Mississippi, on Friday, which was hit by an EF4 tornado on March 25.
According to Fox Weather, the tornado began near Rolling Fork and continued 30 miles northeast through Silver City, with first responders reporting damage in both cities.
In a statement, the White House said that Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will "visit with first responders, state and local officials, and communities impacted by the devastation."
President Biden Speaks At The House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference In Baltimore. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Radar analysis shows that the tornado was on the ground for around 80 miles and had the ability to lift debris at least 20,000 feet in the air.
The former mayor of Rolling Fork, Fred Miller, said that much of the town was destroyed.
First responders are seen amid damage from the storm in Silver City, Mississippi. (Mississippi Highway Patrol Greenwood/Twitter)
A vehicle awaits removal Saturday March 25, 2023, after getting destroyed by a Friday night tornado that hit Rolling Fork, Miss. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Emergency rescuers and first responders climb through a tornado demolished mobile home park looking for bodies that might be buried in the piles of debris, insulation, and home furnishings, Saturday morning, March 25, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
"The west part of Rolling Fork is a residential area, and just a number of houses over there have been completely destroyed," Miller said. "Highway 61, where most of our businesses are, all of the businesses on 61 have been completely destroyed. People are trapped in a couple of the eateries, and people are trying to get them out now."
Rolling Fork Mayor Eldridge Walker told Fox News that the community is "devastated."
Wind-tossed vehicles, are piled onto another in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023, the day after a series of storms produced tornadoes moved through the area. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
A resident looks through the piles of debris, insulation, and home furnishings to see if anything is salvageable at a tornado demolished mobile home park in Rolling Fork, Miss. March 25, 2023. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Law-enforcement officers climb through debris on a diner looking for survivors early Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss. No one was found. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio Solis)
"We've lost lives. We have folks who are injured, and I have friends that I've lost and families that are displaced," he explained. "And, right now, we are working real hard to make sure that those families that are displaced and the children — we're taking care of them and [getting] them what they need at this point."
