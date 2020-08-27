Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...



Hurricane Laura makes landfall, Gulf Coast under ‘extremely dangerous’ threat

Hurricane Laura came ashore early Thursday morning at Category 4, battering the Louisiana and Texas coasts as an "extremely dangerous" before weakening to Category 3. It was accompanied by a catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds and flash flooding as it struck the southwestern part of Louisiana, according to the National Hurricane Center.

In addition, the hurricane contains maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. A Storm Surge Warning was in effect from Freeport, Texas, to the Mouth of the Mississippi River. A Hurricane Warning was in effect for San Luis Pass, Texas, to Intracoastal City, La. A Tropical Storm Warning was in effect for Sargent, Texas, to San Luis Pass East of Intracoastal City, to the Mouth of the Mississippi River. A Hurricane Watch was in effect for East of Intracoastal City to west of Morgan City, La.



"TAKE COVER NOW! Treat these imminent extreme winds as if a tornado was approaching and move immediately to the safe room in your shelter. Take action now to protect your life!" the hurricane center warned at 1 a.m. ET.

The safest place to be in a hurricane is in a reinforced room away from the windows, authorities advised. The hurricane center said to take cover under a piece of sturdy furniture and use mattresses, pillows and blankets. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

Pence accepts VP nomination, warns voters: 'You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America'

Vice President Mike Pence spotlighted President Trump’s accomplishments over the past four years and made the case for another term in the White House as he delivered his nomination acceptance speech during prime time at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday night.

Speaking with historic Fort McHenry in Maryland as his backdrop, the vice president also painted a dark picture of what the nation would look like if Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wins November’s general election, warning voters, “You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America.”



Pence then hammered home a theme the Trump campaign has been voicing all summer.

"Joe Biden would be nothing more than a Trojan horse for a radical left,” he said, then emphasized that “the choice in this election has never been clearer and the stakes have never been higher.”

The Republican Convention will wrap up tonight, with President Trump accepting the party's nomination to seek a second term. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Minneapolis stores looted as mayhem erupts following gunman's suicide: police

A gunman fatally shot himself Wednesday as Minneapolis police were moving in to arrest him for a slaying committed hours earlier, sparking looting in the downtown area, police told Fox News.

The man was with a female at a parking garage around 2 p.m. when they encountered another man, Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder said. The couple got into a confrontation with the man, who was fatally shot by the man who was with the woman.



The couple fled on foot but the woman was taken into custody by police a short time later. Authorities searched for the suspected gunman and found him just after 6 p.m. in the Nicollet Mall area, a shopping and dining district in the downtown section.

"As officers approached, he produced a handgun and shot himself," Elder told Fox News. Surveillance footage showed the gunman shooting himself near a group of people. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

