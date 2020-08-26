Ed Rollins, Eric Beach: Why RNC will launch Trump to victory in 2020

Despite the liberal media’s claims, the Republican National Convention has been a resounding success.

President Trump understands the broadcast news cycle better than most, so it is no surprise that the Trump campaign put together a compelling program that features a wide range of charismatic speakers.

Vice President Mike Pence’s acceptance of his party's renomination was the prime example of patriotic conservatism that we have come to expect from the Trump administration.

From upholding law and order to reasserting the need for limited government, the Trump-Pence ticket truly appreciates, respects, and genuinely loves America. What else do you expect from a Republican convention themed “land of promise” on Monday, “land of opportunity” on Tuesday and “land of heroes” on Wednesday night?

President Trump and his team are also making the most of their advantages. The power of incumbency—being in power, rather than just wanting to be powerful—has been on full display all week.

Pence devoted much of his speech to detailing the Trump administration’s many accomplishments in recent years—from defeating the Islamic State to setting records for stock market growth and reducing the female unemployment rate to a 65-year low.

Since 2016, President Trump has proven that he can build a powerful economy while dealing with foreign allies and adversaries alike with strength and vision. Why would Americans want to go back to the old days with Biden and his cronies?

Moreover, the advantage of going second after Biden and the Democrats has allowed the Trump campaign to create a stark contrast between his conservative patriotism and the radical left’s laundry list of grievances.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., spent much of her speaking time last week lamenting the “loss of life, the loss of jobs, the loss of opportunities, the loss of normalcy,” which she predictably pinned on President Trump.

Pence and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, meanwhile, chose to tout “everyday heroes” while focusing on reopening America’s schools. Thursday night, Republicans will recognize the "land of greatness."

While political ideas and public policies are embedded in every national convention, an equally important—and often overlooked—element is the tone that is set by party leadership.

Contrary to what Americans saw last week, the Republican National Convention laid out a vision of optimism and opportunity, only strengthened by the heroes being honored and the promises being made.

Republicans have built on the idea that our nation is fundamentally good, even as we continue to strive for a brighter future.

The Democratic National Convention, on the other hand, conveyed themes that are inherently dark and negative.

Biden and his fellow Democrats constantly attacked other Americans, whether they be Trump administration officials, law enforcement officers, or business leaders.

The Democrats played on fear and division, shunning American patriotism. In the left’s worldview, our nation is fundamentally bad, meaning that it must be reimagined to succeed.

This is bogus. On that front, Democrats find themselves at odds with the American electorate. Most Americans, at their core, love their country.

Our nation may have flaws, but it is not broken. The left refuses to accept that truth.

I, Ed Rollins, have been a part of numerous political campaigns, including President Reagan’s historic re-election campaign in 1984. And the bottom line is this: Optimism wins. Opportunity wins.

Our “Morning in America” advertising campaign won because it painted America in a positive light—how we all want America to be perceived, at home and around the world. To their credit, the Trump campaign learned that lesson.

President Trump will win because he believes in America.

That is the difference between today’s Democrats and Republicans: One side appears to almost regret being American, while the other embraces it out of appreciation, respect, and love.

Eric Beach is the founder and co-chairman of Great America PAC.

