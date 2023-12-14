Las Vegas police arrest man after high-speed chase, reaching over 100 mph: 'It was fun, though'

A man wanted on extraditable criminal charges in Texas has been arrested in Nevada after allegedly evading police through school zones at speeds over 100 mph on numerous occasions to avoid being caught.

FOX 5 in Las Vegas reported that officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Sex Offender Apprehension Program were attempting to locate and apprehend Edmon Herron because he was wanted on an extraditable warrant out of Harris County, Texas.

Detectives located Herron on Nov. 30, and attempted to stop him as he was driving a white Mercedes-Benz with Tennessee plates, according to a police report obtained by the station.

LAS VEGAS POLICE IDENTIFY SUSPECT, VICTIMS IN UNLV SHOOTING THAT LEFT 3 DEAD AND ONE INJURED

Rather than stop, Herron allegedly "took off at high rates of speed over 100 mph in an active school drop off zone surrounded by families and children." Out of caution and to ensure the public’s safety, detectives did not pursue Herron.

Later that morning, detectives in plain clothes were conducting a surveillance and apprehension operation at Herron’s residence, and when they arrived, they saw a white Mercedes-Benz leave an open garage and speed away.

The vehicle passed an officer who was able to see the driver’s face and determine his face was "very similar" to driver’s license photos and Herron’s most recent booking photo, police reported.

2 NEVADA STATE TROOPERS KILLED ON LAS VEGAS FREEWAY, SUSPECT ARRESTED: REPORT

The investigators followed the vehicle and watched the driver pull up to a nearby elementary school and drop off an unknown juvenile before making a U-turn and returning to his residence.

When Herron returned, police attempted to stop him again, but he sped away "recklessly and aggressively," police said, running a stop sign at a high speed in a school zone. The investigators, again, chose not to pursue Herron out of an abundance of caution.

On Dec. 8, Herron was spotted at a different residence when he was seen getting into the driver’s seat of a black Mercedes-Benz with Nevada plates, with the registered owner of the car inside.

LAS VEGAS TEENS WHO BEAT 17-YEAR-OLD STUDENT TO DEATH NEAR HIGH SCHOOL FACING MURDER CHARGES

Since Herron previously fled police, investigators called in an air unit, K-9 unit and additional officers. But resources, the report noted, were limited because President Biden was scheduled to arrive in Las Vegas that day.

Authorities attempted to stop Herron, but he refused to stop and continued driving up to 80 mph before cutting through a neighborhood, running stop signs and "clearly endangering the public," police said.

With Biden in town and heavy traffic, officers did not pursue Herron. Just before 2:15 p.m. that day, a man matching Herron’s description was seen walking, and when police attempted to stop him, he ran.

LAS VEGAS SEX WORKER ACCUSED OF ROBBING, BEATING MAN IN STRIP HOTEL ROOM

He was found hiding in a shack at about 3:30 p.m., and taken into custody.

The station reported that Herron told detectives he was a "family man," yet police said the number of times the suspect engaged in high-speed pursuits "could have killed a dad, a mom, or even a child."

"It was fun, though," the suspect told detectives after admitting to driving the vehicle in question.

Before being booked into the Clark County Detention Center, Herron requested medical attention for an injured ankle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was charged with two counts of evading a police officer where the public was endangered and one count of obstructing a public official.

Herron's bail was set at $10,000, and he is due back in court Dec. 27.