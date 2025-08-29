Karen Read tells prosecutors 'you lost big time' in first public interview since acquittal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Karen Read has spoken publicly for the first time since being acquitted in the death of her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe. vowing to fight back against those she says framed her — with civil lawsuits looming and a message of defiance to Massachusetts prosecutors.

"You lost. You lost big time. And you know what you did," Read said during an interview on "The Howie Carr Show."

Read appeared alongside her attorney, Alan Jackson, who confirmed they are preparing a sweeping civil case. Potential targets include the Massachusetts State Police, the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office, and individuals tied to the investigation.

"I’m back for a reason…we’re considering all options. Nothing is off the table," Jackson said, noting the team is weighing both state and federal actions.

Read opened up about her life following the verdict, describing it as far from what she anticipated.

She noted she has endured profound personal losses, including the career she built at Fidelity.

"That job was not just a job, that was my career, and I still miss it." Read said.

Read added she also lost her home, which she had to sell during the course of her two trials, and her Lexus SUV, which remains in the possession of prosecutors as evidence.

Even her independence, she said, was stripped away.

"I haven’t driven in four years…I was in a prison of the making of the Massachusetts State Police and DA’s office."

Despite these setbacks, she said she is focusing on what truly matters.

Reed is now living with her parents, whom she called "the strongest people I know," and said she cherishes every day with them after fearing she wouldn’t survive to see them post-acquittal.

"I feel lucky. I’ve lost a lot, but I still have what’s most important. My parents are in their late 70s, and I’m grateful they’re still here," she said.

Jackson argued Reed endured "double jeopardy" after being tried twice on the same allegations:

"She was jailed twice. Twice too many times…and both times jurors determined there was no collision," Jackson said.

He also blasted Boston officer Kelly Dever, a prosecution witness, accusing her of either lying or having "false memories."

"How could she reasonably be a police officer going forward?" he asked.

As for O’Keefe’s death, Jackson said bluntly, "John O’Keefe’s killer or killers have yet to be brought to justice. I fear that is never going to happen."

Both Read and Jackson reserved some of their strongest criticism for Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

"For Christ’s sake…the community doesn’t want you. They just don’t," Jackson said.

When asked about reports that actress Elizabeth Banks would portray her in an upcoming Amazon limited series, Read admitted she was surprised.

"It’s not authorized by me in any way. I’ve never spoken to her. This is my story to tell," Read said.

"It’s Karen Reed’s story to tell, not Hollywood’s to invent," Jackson echoed.

Looking ahead, Read said her plans remain uncertain, but she is determined to tell her story in her own words.

"I don’t always know what’s next," she said. "But I do want to write a book. There’s so much more people need to hear."

For now, she is focusing on reclaiming her life, with the prospect of a high-stakes civil case looming.

"Nothing is off the table," Jackson repeated. "No one is off the table."

Read faced multiple charges, including murder, in connection with the January 29, 2022, death of her boyfriend at the time, John O'Keefe, a Boston police officer. Prosecutors claimed she mowed him with her Lexus SUV and left him to die in a blizzard. However, her defense maintained she never hit him, argued that the police investigation was flawed, and suggested another party was responsible. After a mistrial, jurors the second time around found her not guilty of all homicide-related charges and found her guilty of driving under the influence of liquor.

Initially, police charged her with drunken driving manslaughter and fleeing the scene. Prosecutors later secured an indictment for the more serious charge of second-degree murder. Ultimately, jurors cleared her of all of those allegations but determined that she had consumed alcohol before driving.

Read received a year of probation for the drunken driving conviction . She is still facing a wrongful death lawsuit from O'Keefe's family, which her civil defense team asked the court to dismiss earlier this month.

The case led residents of Canton, Massachusetts, to push for an independent review of their police department. The audit found no proof of a conspiracy against Read but highlighted several procedural errors, including not photographing the victim’s body before it was moved, failing to secure the scene, and conducting witness interviews outside official premises.

The Massachusetts State Police also launched an internal investigation into lead homicide detective Michael Proctor, who was fired for sharing confidential information with non-law enforcement individuals and drinking on the job. He is appealing his dismissal.