©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Karen Read

Vindicated Karen Read thanks 'greatest' legal team as jurors deliver not guilty verdict in boyfriend's death

Read will only serve one year of probation for drunken-driving charge after beating murder allegations

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
Crowd outside Karen Read court described as ‘jubilant’ after verdict Video

Crowd outside Karen Read court described as ‘jubilant’ after verdict

Fox News national correspondent Bryan Llenas has the latest on Karen Read being found not guilty of murder on ‘The Story.’

Karen Read, finally vindicated after two murder trials in the 2022 death of her former boyfriend, Boston cop John O'Keefe, thanked a vocal crowd of supporters Wednesday, minutes after jurors found her not guilty of all homicide-related charges.

She will serve a year on probation for drunken driving.

Read's father, William Read, credited her legal team for the result — which spared her the maximum punishment of life imprisonment as well as multi-year stints behind bars on a series of lesser charges.

"I want to acknowledge the greatest team of attorneys," he told her cheering supporters from the courthouse steps. "Our first one that we found was David Yannetti. We added Alan Jackson and Liza Little. Bob Alessi you know about, all right. It was a fantastic team, but we needed them all to defeat this."

Read, her family and legal team greet supporters on the steps of the courthouse after her acquittal

Karen Read exits Norfolk County Superior Court in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. Read was found not guilty in the murder of her boyfriend, John O'Keefe. (Richard Beetham for Fox News Digital)

He also thanked Read’s vocal supporters and internet "content providers."

But it was her legal team that put in the legwork. They were already high-powered lawyers from a trio of America's largest cities: Boston, New York and Los Angeles. Now they've risen to new heights, experts say.

"All those lawyers can write their tickets in terms of what type of high-profile cases they want to handle moving forward, but I'm sure they want to take a break after this one," said Maryland attorney Randolph Rice, who represents the family of Rachel Morin, a mother of five whose murder on a hiking trail at the hands of a fugitive illegal immigrant prompted congressional hearings.

Lawyer Alan Jackson outside the courthouse during the Karen Read retrial.

Karen Read’s attorney Alan Jackson talks to reporters after leaving the Norfolk County Superior Court, May 20, 2025, in Dedham, Massachusetts. (Hans Pennink for Fox News Digital)

"Trials like these take it out of you, both physically and emotionally," he told Fox News Digital. "I've seen some lawyers that like to step back and do smaller cases for a while, and others like the high and want to get right back and do another one."

But he said viewers can expect to see them making the rounds on TV and in additional documentaries.

Read famously sat down for numerous interviews after her first trial — an unorthodox move that prosecutors attempted to use against her by playing soundbites for the jury. She also spoke out repeatedly during the trial, but her lawyers remained tight-lipped due to the court's gag order.

Lawyer David Yannetti in court for the Karen Read trial.

Defense attorney David Yannetti listens to testimony during the trial of Karen Read in Norfolk Superior Court, May 16, 2025, in Dedham. (Mark Stockwell/The Sun Chronicle, AP Pool)

"I think this catapults them into a stratosphere of representing celebrities and big cases, which furthers their fame, as long as they keep winning," Rice said.

The Los Angeles-based Jackson has already put that theory into action. He delivered the opening and closing for the defense. He previously prosecuted music producer Phil Spector for the murder of actress Lana Clarkson and defended actor Kevin Spacey from Nantucket groping charges.

Little works for the firm where Jackson is a partner: Werkman Jackson and Quinn. 

Lawyer Robert Alessi in court for the Karen Read retrial.

Defense attorney Robert Alessi makes a point as he cross-examines digital forensics analyst Shanon Burgess during the Karen Read trial on May 20, 2025, in Dedham. (Matt Stone/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool)

Robert Alessi is a partner at the international law firm DLA Piper. Read added him to the team ahead of her second trial, in which he translated complex data through questioning of experts who discussed the details of their fields and findings.

And David Yannetti — Read's Boston lawyer and the local lynchpin — may have the most to gain.

Even Hank Brennan, the special prosecutor who also came into the case with a high profile as the former lawyer for mobster Whitey Bulger, will likewise see a boost in his business, according to Jack Lu, a retired Massachusetts judge and Boston College law professor.

Lawyer Hank Brennan outside the courthouse during the Karen Read trial.

Special prosecutor Hank Brennan during a lunch break from the Norfolk County Superior Court, May 20, 2025. (Hans Pennink for Fox News Digital)

"They will all be flooded with new clients," Lu told Fox News Digital. "Brennan will be catapulted to stardom because anyone can see his talent. I would say Yannetti and Brennan’s practices go national."

As for Read, prominent lawyer turned legal analyst Linda Kenney Baden expects her to file a slew of new lawsuits against the investigators who charged her.

"Especially a civil rights lawsuit against [Michael] Proctor," she said, referring to the former homicide detective who lost his job over texts he sent about Read's case.