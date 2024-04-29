Karen Read murder trial begins in Massachusetts: Did she kill police officer boyfriend or was she framed?

Opening statements in Karen Read's murder trial are expected to start Monday morning.

Read allegedly killed her boyfriend - Boston police officer John O'Keefe - when she backed over him with her car after an alcohol-infused fight during a snowy night on Jan 29, 2022, outside a home in Canton, Massachusetts, according to prosecutors.

Not only has Read pleaded not guilty to murder , among other charges, her legal team argued Read was framed by people in the Canton, Massachusetts, home, as part of a top-to-bottom cover-up, which is part of an ongoing federal investigation.

Her lawyers argued O'Keefe was attacked by a dog during a fight with someone in the house. The judge ruled last week that Read's defense team will be allowed to argue someone else killed O'Keefe, but not during opening statements.

PROSECUTORS FACE CHALLENGE WITH ‘UNDETERMINED’ CAUSE OF DEATH, EXPERT SAYS, AND WHAT HE'S LOOKING FOR

O'Keefe's body was found in the snow, and he was pronounced dead in the hospital, despite life-saving measures.

Since then, the case has conjured divisive rhetoric that split the Boston suburb, and included conspiracy-fueled side spectacles, like the arrest of local blogger Aidan Kearney, also known as "Turtleboy."

KAREN READ MASSACHUSETTS TRIAL: 3 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT WOMAN CHARGED WITH OFFICER BOYFRIEND'S MURDER

Kearney has been a staunch supporter of Read and led "Free Karen" rallies, but prosecutors allege he crossed the line and charged him with several counts of witness intimidation.

The judge ruled Kearney can attend the trial. He said it was a "complete victory" in a Facebook live stream after the hearing last week.

O'Keefe suffered multiple wounds, including skull fractures consistent with blunt-force trauma that led to bleeding in the brain, swollen black eyes and several lacerations and abrasions to his right arm and hands.

But the autopsy has been under lock and key, which is why forensic expert Joseph Scott Morgan told Fox News Digital that the autopsy and the forensic investigator's testimony will be pivotal in the trial.

MASSACHUSETTS SHELLS KAREN READ ACTIVIST ‘TURTLEBOY’ BLOGGER WITH CRIMINAL CHARGES IN FIRST AMENDMENT FIGHT

Read's high-powered defense team, including Alan Jackson, who helped Kevin Spacey get acquitted on sexual assault charges in 2019, said in court documents the investigation was "sloppy" and concealed a complex web of personal and romantic relationships.

Last week, 19 jurors were selected from a pool of about 400 potential jurists after a two-week process.

WATCH: Morgan previews potential arguments for O'Keefe's injuries

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A local law professor said an impartial jury, with the media hype and speculation, was paramount.