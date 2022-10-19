Biden policies timed to help Dems, Iranian climber greeted by cheers in Tehran and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

MIDTERM MESSAGING – President Biden timing policies to help Democrats avoid GOP landslide. Continue reading …

'UNINTENTIONAL HERO' - Iranian climber greeted by cheering crowds in Tehran after competing without mandatory hijab. Continue reading …

'I’M HEARTBROKEN' – Physician assistant says she was fired for ‘religious beliefs’ about gender. Continue reading …

FLAMING MAD - Man allegedly torches NYC restaurant over botched order. Continue reading …

‘THAT’S NOT FAIR' - Singer says ex-husband cheated on her with more than 13 women. Continue reading …

-

POLITICS

‘IDIOTIC POLICIES’: - Experts shred Gavin Newsom's blame game for high gas prices. Continue reading …

FLORIDA FACE OFF - Demings, Rubio spar on immigration, gun control and abortion. Continue reading …

‘ROUGH TIMES AHEAD’ - Brazil’s economy minister warns world of stagflation. Continue reading …

MIDTERM MOTIVATION - Atlanta voters reveal which issue could decide their vote. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘HE WAS COMPLICIT’- Parents fume over Fauci's deflection on school closings. Continue reading …

‘FACTS ARE STUBBORN THINGS’ - Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial candidate condemns Democrats handling of crime. Continue reading …

GONE ‘SOUR’ - NBC blog reports White House has become more apprehensive about press coverage. Continue reading …

REAL ‘THREAT’ - New poll reveals shocking thing voters say is putting democracy in jeopardy. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS - Nancy Pelosi won't acknowledge reality. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON - Elon Musk is committing this unforgivable sin to the Left. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY - Nancy Pelosi is clearly not in touch with reality. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - No one seems to want to be a kid growing up today. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

A ‘MORAL ISSUE’ - Newt Gingrich and Bobby Jindal explain what conservatives must do when it comes to health care. Continue reading …

‘I’M AFRAID OF HIM' - OnlyFans model seen on video pleading with police for help days before boyfriend's murder. Continue reading …

MODEL MARINE - Veteran poses in pin-up calendar after losing her leg. Continue reading …

‘ROOTING FOR YOU!’ - Female high school football player gets gift from NFL team after history-making touchdown. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"Authoritarians understand this above all. That's why they hate freedom of speech. In fact, if you gave them a choice, they'd let you have a fully automatic, 50 caliber machine gun before they allowed you to say exactly what you want. With the gun, you might be able to kill people, but with words, you can expose them."

- TUCKER CARLSON

