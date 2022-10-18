JESSE WATTERS: Nancy Pelosi won't acknowledge reality

Jesse Watters called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., a "reality-denier" ahead of midterms Tuesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: That's the key word: Nancy "dismisses" that. She's dismissing everything you care about. Bill Clinton said, "I feel your pain"; Nancy dismisses your pain. Pelosi won't even acknowledge reality. She's a reality-denier. It's hard to face your failures, but that's what grown-ups do, and this is exactly what Nancy dismisses, you ready? Forty-four percent say the economy or inflation is the most important problem facing us. Just 5% say it's abortion. When Nancy says The New York Times is rigging their polls against Democrats, you know the Democrats are about to get wiped the hell out. And is Joe Biden talking about the number one issue facing the nation? No. Joe Biden, weeks before the midterms, give a big speech today about what just 5% of Americans care about.

Democrats control the House and Senate right now. Why are they waiting until after the midterms to codify Roe v. Wade? Because it's a game to them. This is just another issue for them to run on instead of solve. Running on the economy should be easy. There's a clear problem — all Joe has to do is tell us how he's going to fix it, but he can't because he won't even admit that he caused it. So instead, he goes on stage and talks birth control and your bedroom.