JetBlue flight makes emergency landing at Tampa Airport after sudden 'drop in altitude' injures passengers

A JetBlue flight traveling from Cancun to New Jersey was forced to make an emergency diversion to Tampa on Thursday after a sudden "drop in altitude" left several passengers injured, the air carrier told Fox News Digital.

Flight 1230, an Airbus 320, was headed to New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport from Cancun International Airport in Mexico when it suddenly suffered a "flight control issue" and had to be diverted to a nearby airport, the airline said.

The plane landed at Tampa International Airport around 2:00 p.m. local time, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told Fox News Digital.

JetBlue added that the "flight was met by medical personnel who evaluated customers and crewmembers, and those needing additional care were transported to a local hospital."

The airline did not immediately specify how many people were injured or the severity of their conditions.

The aircraft has since been removed from service for inspection, JetBlue said.

The FAA and the air carrier added that they will conduct a full investigation to determine what caused the sudden altitude loss.

"The safety of our customers and crewmembers is always our first priority, and we will work to support those involved," JetBlue said.