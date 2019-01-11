Jayme Closs: Details emerge after Wisconsin teen vanished for three months

Wisconsin police are providing an update on Jayme Closs who was found alive Thursday after a three month disappearance.

Closs vanished Oct. 15 after her parents -- James Closs, 56, and Denise Closs, 46, -- were gunned down inside their home in Barron County, located about 80 miles northeast of Minneapolis. Officials determined Closs was inside the home when her parents were murdered, but then the trail went cold.

Closs was eventually placed on the top of the FBI’s kidnapping and missing persons list and, while details were scarce, authorities continued to suggest Closs was alive.

On Thursday, the 13-year-old Closs reportedly flagged down a person walking a dog in Gordon and asked for help. A suspect in connection with her disappearance was arrested minutes later.

