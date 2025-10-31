‘It’s scary’: SNAP recipients brace for fallout as benefits vanish during shutdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the federal government drags into its second month, millions of low-income Americans – including thousands in Illinois – are now facing the cutoff of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, bracing for what lies ahead as food pantry lines grow longer by the day.

For residents like Lisa Weaving of Springfield, the loss of food aid is more than a political standoff – it's a looming crisis.

"It’s scary because I’m a cancer survivor. I’m in remission. My doctor has not released me to go back to work yet, so I’m on disability, and I really need the extra for food, because by the time I pay all the bills, there’s really nothing left," Weaving said.

She said her apartment building houses veterans, seniors and others on disability. "The entire building right now is in an uproar because they don’t know where they’re going to get their food from. We have the bread line across the street, but that’s only one meal a day."

Weaving said many neighbors are turning to multiple pantries. "We have a pantry that’s open on Wednesdays from 12:30 to 3, and it’s once a month. You can get about ten items per person. If you have kids, more. So it’s really a help for many, but their food doesn’t last an entire month. So you’re hopping from pantry to pantry."

At Washington Street Mission in Springfield, director Jarid Brown said demand in Central Illinois has surged sharply since benefits were frozen. "Yesterday I got a call from one of our churches who has a large food pantry, and they had twice the number of people there that night and actually cleaned everything out. If we double that number, it’s only going to last a few weeks. If we see triple that number come in, we’ll be cleaned out within a couple of weeks."

"If you’re living in poverty, if you are in that lowest income, it’s hard enough to climb out of poverty as it is. But now you add in rising food prices and you add in rising utility prices. It makes it nearly impossible for anyone to get out of that hole," Brown added.

"This is the first time it’s actually going to hit hard," Weaving said. "And to think there are 42 million, they’re saying, that are going to be hungry in a place like Springfield. We do worry that the crime rate might go up because of this."

"There are able bodies that may be abusing the system, but there are so many that need this," Weaving said.

Brown said the greatest impact of the shutdown has been the pause in benefits. "The greatest impact that we’ve had with the budget shutdown is going to be the SNAP benefits being frozen off," he said. "My hope is that for a minute we can set politics aside and think about what it’s going to take to reopen government and then address the issues that we’re separated on later. But holding individuals who need food assistance hostage for 1 or 2 issues, we’re holding service personnel hostage for over 1 or 2 issues, that’s not acceptable."

Brown said that if people want to help, they should start locally – donating food or money directly to community organizations already serving those in need.

Illinois has joined other states in suing the federal government to compel the continuation of SNAP payments during the shutdown, arguing that state programs can't fill the gap on their own.

Olivianna Calmes is a multimedia reporter for Fox News, covering national and Midwest stories.