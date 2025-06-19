Israeli hospital suffers 'direct hit' from Iran as Netanyahu vows revenge and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TOP 3

1. Israeli hospital suffers 'direct hit' from Iran as Netanyahu vows revenge

2. SpaceX Starship explodes during preparation for flight test

3. Vindicated Karen Read's 'fantastic' legal team propelled after verdict comes in

MAJOR HEADLINES

TYRANTS ON NOTICE – Netanyahu promises Iran will pay 'full price' after missile strikes. Continue reading …

BALLOT BREACH – Potential illegal voting being investigated in major red state. Continue reading …

ON HIGH ALERT – Top economist warns America is heading toward economic disaster the Fed can't fix. Continue reading …

IN THE WILDERNESS – Frustrated Democratic lawmakers call out party's 'division' amid DNC turmoil. Continue reading …

DANGER ZONE – California police plead for help amid officer shortage. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

POWER PLAY SHOWDOWN – Senate divided on who gets to declare war. Continue reading …

QUIET RIFFS GROW – Trump downplays signs of MAGA unrest over possible military strike on Iran. Continue reading …

BUDGET BATTLE – Top Trump ally predicts Senate will blow past 'big, beautiful bill' deadline. Continue reading …

SILENCED – Vance booted from liberal platform after sharing Justice Thomas transgender opinion. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

BACKDOOR THREAT – Biden cybersecurity program probed over China concerns. Continue reading …

BORDER BETRAYAL – Dem shredded for calling to put 'every single' illegal immigrant on a quick path to citizenship. Continue reading …

'DEVASTATING LOSS' – Media melts down over Supreme Court decision on gender transition ban for kids. Continue reading …

CELEB OUTRAGE – Singer Bad Bunny condemns Trump-era ICE operations occurring in Puerto Rico. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: President Trump and the biggest decision of his life. Continue reading …

DR. REBECCA GRANT – Containing Iran means crushing their nuclear ambitions before it's too late. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

BUSTED – Seven people charged in the largest jewelry heist in US history. Continue reading …

TAPPED OUT – Social Security trust funds now projected to run dry in 2034. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on famous fathers and starry skies. Take the quiz here …

ROOT CAUSE – Your DNA could be stopping you from losing weight. Continue reading …

LOOKS YUMMY – Toddler enjoys fruit snacks plus a surprise critter who showed up. See video …

WATCH

BEN HALL – How Trump's decision about Iran could change the whole Middle East. See video …

BRITTANY HOPPER – Whoopi Goldberg didn't do her homework about the women in Iran. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for today's in-depth reporting on the news that impacts you. Check it out ...



FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













