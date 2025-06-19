Netanyahu declares Israel 'will exact the full price' after Iranian strike hits hospital in Israel

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared in a post on X that Israel "will exact the full price from the tyrants in Tehran," after a missile hit a hospital in the Jewish state.

"This morning, Iran's terrorist tyrants launched missiles at Soroka Hospital in Beersheba and at a civilian population in the center of the country," Netanyahu said in the Hebrew-language post on X, according to a translation into English.

"Significant damage to the largest hospital in southern Israel," Fox News Channel's chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst noted in a post on X. "It took a direct hit from an Iranian ballistic missile."

Israel, a close U.S. ally, noted in post on X, "The Iranian regime targeted Soroka Hospital in Beersheba with a ballistic missile—hitting a major medical center. We will not stand by. We will continue doing what must be done to defend our people."

The emergency medical services organization Magen David Adom noted, "Following missile strikes across Israel, 3 seriously injured, 2 moderately injured, 42 with shrapnel/blast injuries, and 18 hurt on route to shelters. MDA teams continue to search affected areas."

Israel began bombarding the Islamic Republic of Iran last week in a bid to stamp out the threat posed by the hostile radical regime's nuclear weapons ambitions, and has continued attacking this week.

The Israel Defense Forces noted in a post on X that it struck several targets, including an "Inactive nuclear reactor in Arak—a key component in plutonium production," "A nuclear weapons development site near Natanz," "Ballistic missile & air defense production facilities," and "Radar systems & missile storage sites."

With the war raging, the possibility of U.S. military intervention to aid Israel's effort has been looming large.

U.S. President Donald Trump has left the door open to the prospect, noting on Wednesday that he "may do it," and "may not do it,' but "nobody knows what" he will do.

Trump declared in a Tuesday Truth Social post, "We know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"