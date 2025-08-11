Irish bikini designer found dead on yacht months after divorce and prior legal dispute

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In the months before her death aboard a yacht in Montauk, New York, swimwear designer Martha Nolan-O'Slatarra had recently finalized a divorce and previously resolved a legal dispute tied to her business dealings.

According to documents processed by the New York County Supreme Court, viewed by Fox News Digital, the 33-year-old designer was in the midst of an uncontested divorce from her husband, Sam Ryan, as recently as April 8, 2025.

The filings include a separation agreement, affidavits from both parties, and a certificate of dissolution, signaling that the couple’s marriage had officially ended just months prior to her untimely death on Aug. 5.

Nolan-O'Slatarra was found dead aboard a docked yacht in the early hours of Tuesday. Despite efforts by good Samaritans to perform CPR, she was pronounced dead on the yacht.

The fashion entrepreneur, originally from Ireland, known for her high-end bikini brand and infectious social media presence, was in a new romantic relationship, according to Extra.ie. She was reportedly engaged to marry her boyfriend.

Her boyfriend, as reported by the Irish Independent, was not on board the 54-foot SeaRay named Ripple on the night of her death and she had texted him that she would "Uber home" following what was described as a business outing.

The boat’s owner, described by Extra.ie as being in his 60s, was reportedly found alone and naked with Nolan-O'Slatarra when authorities responded.

People who were aboard other boats at the Montauk Yacht Club late Monday night told 27East that a man who owns two boats docked next to each other at the marina came crying for help from others on the dock at about midnight, throwing items at neighboring boats to wake up their crews.

One witness, who declined to give his name, told the local outlet the man was naked and was shouting, "Do something, do something," as he ran along the dock trying to awaken others. In his haste, the outlet reported, he threw a tube of sunscreen at a neighboring vessel.

In addition to her personal issues, Nolan-O'Slatarra also had legal conflicts stemming from her business dealings.

According to a 2022 civil lawsuit filed by Out East Accessories Inc., viewed by Fox News Digital, she was accused of being terminated for cause in late 2021 and then stealing $34,000 from the company’s bank account and its entire inventory of luxury eyewear.

According to the court filing, she and another individual "ransacked Out East," sold or gifted the products without authorization, and caused irreparable financial harm to the business. Nolan-O'Slatarra denied the allegations through counsel.

The case was dismissed with prejudice in July 2022 after both parties reached a confidential settlement, effectively closing the matter permanently.

The Irish entrepreneur's swimwear label, East X East, in New York was taking off in the highly competitive market.

Earlier in the summer, she secured a pop-up shop position at Gurney’s, regarded as one of the most exclusive shops in the Hamptons.

On her social media account, Nolan-O'Slatarra captured behind-the-scenes compilations of her brand, including photoshoots and pop-up events.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a spokesperson for Gurney's Resort said: "We are deeply saddened by the tragic news regarding Martha Nolan and extend our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones."

"While Martha was not an employee of Gurney’s, we were proud to host her East x East pop-up and admired her entrepreneurial spirit and creative vision," they said. "The safety and well-being of our guests, staff, and community remain our top priority. Gurney’s remains a safe and welcoming environment, and our team is available to support guests with any questions or concerns."

As Fox News Digital previously reported , the picturesque harbor town has seen its share of tragedy in recent years, including violent incidents that have shaken its peaceful image.

Officials have not yet determined an official cause of death, but authorities said Wednesday an initial autopsy "did not show evidence of violence."

Renowned forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden told Fox News Digital that authorities in Suffolk County should know the cause of death "within a week," pending toxicology results.

The Suffolk County Police Department told Fox News Digital Monday morning that they did not have an update.

The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, according to Extra.ie, is assisting the family with bringing Nolan-O'Slatarra’s remains home. Fox News Digital has reached out to the trust.

Nolan's relatives in Ireland say they are devastated and in disbelief.

"I don't know what happened to my daughter," her mother, Elma Nolan, told The Irish Independent , describing herself as "numb with shock."

She recalled how her youngest daughter, Jacqui, arrived at their home in Carlow, Ireland, Tuesday night "crying and shaking" to deliver the news no parent wants to hear.

Elma said she later spoke with a detective in Montauk but was told no further information could be released due to the early stage of the investigation.

"We weren’t told anything about the circumstances," she said, adding that Martha had planned to return to Ireland this week, and had called just days earlier to ask about a ride from the airport. "That was the last time we spoke."