Cops sweep yacht after Irish bikini model dies in glamorous Hamptons harbor

MONTAUK, N.Y. — Local law enforcement officials scoured a luxurious yacht in Montauk after an Irish bikini designer was found dead and as new details emerged in the ongoing investigation into the 33-year-old's death.

On Tuesday, officials photographed the yacht docked at the exclusive Montauck Yacht Club off Star Island Road in Montauk, a high-end marina destination at the eastern tip of Long Island. Officials wore disposable blue gloves, taking photos and walking the bow of the docked yacht.

A source familiar with the investigation told Fox News Digital that crime technicians confirmed residue found on board the yacht was fingerprint powder.

The investigation continued into the death of Martha Nolan‑O’Slatarra, a Manhattan fashion entrepreneur known for her high-end bikini brand and infectious social media presence, who was found dead aboard a docked yacht in the early hours of Tuesday. Despite efforts by good Samaritans to perform CPR, she was pronounced dead on the yacht.

People who were aboard other boats at the Montauk Yacht Club late Monday night told 27East a man who owns two boats docked next to each other at the marina came crying for help from others on the dock at about midnight, throwing items at neighboring boats to wake up their crews.

One witness, who declined to give his name, told the local outlet the man was naked and was shouting, "Do something, do something," as he ran along the dock trying to awaken others. In his haste, the outlet reported, he threw a tube of sunscreen at a neighboring vessel.

Two crewmen from a neighboring yacht got up and went aboard the man’s 54-foot SeaRay named Ripple, where they called 911 and then attempted to revive the woman but were unsuccessful, the witness told the outlet. The witness shared that homicide investigators spent "some 18 hours aboard the boat on Tuesday" before removing the body.

Officials have not yet determined an official cause of death, but authorities said Wednesday an initial autopsy "did not show evidence of violence."

Renowned forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden told Fox News Digital authorities in Suffolk County should know the cause of death "within a week," pending toxicology results.

"The initial autopsy that is done on day one will tell you 90% of the time whether it's a natural death or a violent death," Baden explained. "If they aren't certain, it's because they are waiting on the toxicology results.

A woman who lives in the area, who asked to remain anonymous, told Fox News Digital that certain parts of Montauk are known as party hot spots and claimed drug use is not uncommon.

"It’s become a very big influencer area, so it’s normal to use cocaine, and it’s rampant, honestly," she said. "It’s a really big scene to party. They’ll go to the clubs, and then they’ll come back, if they have a boat, to their boat."

Family ‘numb with shock’

As the investigation continues, Nolan's relatives in Ireland say they are devastated and in disbelief.

"I don't know what happened to my daughter," her mother, Elma Nolan, told The Irish Independent, describing herself as "numb with shock."

She recalled how her youngest daughter, Jacqui, arrived at their home in Carlow, Ireland, Tuesday night "crying and shaking" to deliver the news no parent wants to hear.

Elma said she later spoke with a detective in Montauk but was told no further information could be released due to the early stage of the investigation.

"We weren’t told anything about the circumstances," she said, adding that Martha had planned to return to Ireland this week, and had called just days earlier to ask about a ride from the airport. "That was the last time we spoke."

The death has rattled the Montauk community. Nolan was the founder of East x East, a boutique resort wear label she frequently promoted through stylish behind-the-scenes glimpses of her photo shoots and design process.

In one clip from a Mallorca campaign, she described the project as "a beautiful love story," adding that "witnessing my visions come to life fills me with so much happiness."

Her most recent posts included a July video celebrating a pop-up appearance at Gurney’s Resort in Montauk, captioned "Goals Achieved," highlighting the culmination of her marketing efforts in the Hamptons.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Nolan received her bachelor's degree in commerce and master's degree in digital marketing from University College Dublin before moving to the Big Apple at age 26.

As Fox News Digital previously reported, the picturesque harbor town has seen its share of tragedy in recent years, including violent incidents that have shaken its peaceful image.

A spokesperson for the Montauk Yacht Club, where the boat was docked, confirmed the incident but declined to provide further details.

"We are saddened to learn of the incident that took place," the spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "Our team is cooperating with law enforcement in their ongoing investigation and remains committed to the safety and well-being of our guests and staff. We have no further comment at this time."