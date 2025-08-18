Indiana woman faces federal charges for social media threats to disembowel Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Indiana woman is facing federal charges after allegedly making deadly threats against President Donald Trump via social media, including one in which she wanted to disembowel the commander-in-chief.

Nathalie Rose Jones, 50, of Lafayette, Ind., is charged with threatening to take the life of, kidnap, or inflict bodily harm upon the President of the United States, and transmitting in interstate commerce communications containing threats to kidnap any person or any threat to injure the person of another, the Justice Department said.

"Threatening the life of the President is one of the most serious crimes and one that will be met with swift and unwavering prosecution. Make no mistake—justice will be served," said U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro. "We extend our deepest gratitude to our dedicated law enforcement partners, especially the Secret Service Special Agents from New York and Washington, D.C., for their tireless commitment to protecting our leaders and our nation."

Jones came to the attention of federal authorities when U.S. Secret Service agents found an Instagram user account, "nath.jones," had posted threatening comments about Trump between Aug. 2-9, the Justice Department said.

The user called Trump a terrorist, referred to President Trump’s administration as a dictatorship, and stated that Trump had caused extreme and unnecessary loss of life in relation to the coronavirus. The order also called for him to be removed from office.

From Aug. 6-15, "Nath.Jones" allegedly continued to post threatening comments about Trump on Facebook, federal prosecutors said. An August 6 post directed at the FBI states that "I am willing to sacrificially kill this POTUS by disemboweling him and cutting out his trachea with Liz Cheney and all The Affirmation present."

In an Aug. 14 post directed to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, "Nath Jones" allegedly wrote "please arrange the arrest and removal ceremony of POTUS Trump as a terrorist on the American People from 10-2pm at the White House on Saturday, August 16th, 2025."

Jones voluntarily agreed to an interview with the Secret Service, during which she called Trump a "terrorist" and a "nazi," authorities said.

She said that if she had the opportunity, she would kill Trump at "the compound" if she had to and that she had a "bladed object," which she said was the weapon she would use to "carry out her mission of killing" the president.

She allegedly said she wanted to "avenge all the lives lost during the Covid-19 pandemic," which she blamed the Trump administration for, citing its position on vaccinations.

On August 16, Jones attended a protest in Washington D.C., which circumnavigated the White House complex.

Following the march, Jones was interviewed again by the Secret Service, during which she admitted that she had made threats towards Trump during her interview the previous day.

She denied having any present desire to harm the commander-in-chief, authorities said. Jones allegedly confirmed that she was the owner of the Facebook user account "Nath Jones" and that she had posted the threatening statements.

"Protecting the President of the United States is our highest priority, and every potential threat is addressed with the utmost seriousness," said Special Agent in Charge Matt McCool of the U.S. Secret Service's Washington Field Office.