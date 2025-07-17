Illegal immigrant's 'kidnapping' by ICE exposed as money-making fraud and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Illegal immigrant's 'kidnapping' by ICE exposed as money-making fraud

2. CBS cancels 'The Late Show,' Stephen Colbert to end program in May 2026

3. White House releases Trump health update after speculation over swollen legs, bruised hands

MAJOR HEADLINES

GUILTY PRESSURE – Murdaugh lead attorney says jury fix and hidden texts could blow up conviction. Continue reading …

TRAIN WRECK – California takes legal action after Trump admin pulls high-speed rail funding. Continue reading …

COURTROOM CLASH – Luigi Mangione's lawyers claim DA used fake court date, bogus subpoena to get his medical records. Continue reading …

‘TERRIFYING’ – Paddleboarder's death leads to arrest of teen after alleged murder stuns locals. Continue reading …

CAUSE FOR CONCERN – 'Slender Man' attacker who stabbed classmate 19 times as child wins conditional release. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

FUNDING FALSEHOODS – Democrats spent thousands in campaign funds to visit illegal in El Salvadorian prison. Continue reading …

RED FLAG STRATEGY – Republicans use Mamdani's NYC primary win to target Democrats in key races. Continue reading …

POWER STRUGGLE – Trump admin's effort to reshape Federal Trade Commission blocked by judge. Continue reading …

‘GREAT VINDICATION’ – 'Woke' politics on the ropes after Trump Jr. takes gun company public. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

RACIAL RECKONING – Piers Morgan accuses Joy Reid of playing ‘race card’ in heated exchange. Continue reading …

SUSPICIOUS TIMING – Top Democrats question CBS's motive to end Colbert's liberal night show. Continue reading …

TOO LITTLE TOO LATE – 'Breakfast Club' blows up over whether Democrats 'lied' about Biden decline. Continue reading …

BORDER BACKBONE – Democratic lawmaker calls out party for being 'scared' to offend immigration groups. Continue reading …

OPINION

PAM BONDI & ROBERT MURPHY – Team Trump is fighting deadly drug cartels to save American lives. Continue reading …

DR. REBECCA GRANT – Trump gives Putin strict ultimatum to make a deal on Ukraine. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

NAUTICAL NIGHTMARE – More than 140 passengers fall ill aboard luxury cruise ship. Continue reading …

GRUDGE MATCH – Rosie O'Donnell uses Irish comedy club set to harp on Trump feud. Continue reading …

DIGITAL'S NEWS QUIZ – Where did the 'train to nowhere' derail? What's the deal with this Dem's TikTok video? Take the quiz here …

FAMILY FEAT – Couple finds 'priceless' royal tomb filled with 1,700-year-old treasures. Continue reading …

SWEET DECEIT – Tiny critter finds clever way to grab treats. See video …

WATCH

SEN. JOSH HAWLEY – Americans look at the Democratic Party and see a dumpster fire. See video …

MARK MEADOWS – Dems are so desperate for a leader that they're embracing a socialist. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for today's in-depth reporting on the news that impacts you. Check it out ...



FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

Fox News Sports Huddle

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.