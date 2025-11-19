Illegal immigrant wanted for brutal bathtub murder arrested in Texas after crossing southern border again

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Texas on Monday arrested a wanted Mexican national accused of viciously murdering a woman years after he was deported.

Hernan Perez Juarez, also known as "Patricio Perez," 41, is charged with murder in connection to the May 8, 2020, killing of a woman who was found dead in her Georgetown, Texas, bathtub with a deep cut in her lower abdomen.

According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Perez Juarez was deported in 2018 for an immigration violation and had no legal status in the U.S.

He allegedly reentered the country before the crime, and authorities later found his vehicle abandoned in Laredo, near the international border of Mexico, according to the U.S. Marshals.

In March 2022, the Georgetown Police Department (GPD) obtained an arrest warrant for Perez Juarez, though the case stalled due to his unknown whereabouts.

Earlier this month, an Austin-based task force learned Perez Juarez returned to the U.S. illegally, according to the U.S. Marshals.

He was arrested in Temple, Texas on Monday and taken to the Williamson County Jail awaiting further judicial proceedings.

ICE has filed an immigration detainer on Perez Juarez following the judicial process in Williamson County, according to the U.S. Marshals.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.