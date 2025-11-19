Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Illegal immigrant wanted for brutal bathtub murder arrested in Texas after crossing southern border again

Perez Juarez had been wanted since 2022 warrant issued for victim found dead in bathtub

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Texas on Monday arrested a wanted Mexican national accused of viciously murdering a woman years after he was deported.

Hernan Perez Juarez, also known as "Patricio Perez," 41, is charged with murder in connection to the May 8, 2020, killing of a woman who was found dead in her Georgetown, Texas, bathtub with a deep cut in her lower abdomen.

According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Perez Juarez was deported in 2018 for an immigration violation and had no legal status in the U.S.

The U.S. Marshals provided a photo of Hernan Perez Juarez's recent arrest.

U.S. Marshals arrest Hernan Perez Juarez. (U.S. Marshals)

ICE NABS 3-TIME DEPORTED ILLEGAL ALIEN CHARGED WITH ASSAULTING A POLICE OFFICER: 'GOOD RIDDANCE'

He allegedly reentered the country before the crime, and authorities later found his vehicle abandoned in Laredo, near the international border of Mexico, according to the U.S. Marshals.

In March 2022, the Georgetown Police Department (GPD) obtained an arrest warrant for Perez Juarez, though the case stalled due to his unknown whereabouts.

Mug shots of Hernan Perez Juarez

Hernan Perez Juarez was photographed in 2018 before disappearing. (U.S. Marshals)

VENEZUELAN MAN WANTED FOR RUSSIAN ROULETTE TORTURE ATTACK CAPTURED BY ICE AGENTS IN NORTH TEXAS

Earlier this month, an Austin-based task force learned Perez Juarez returned to the U.S. illegally, according to the U.S. Marshals. 

He was arrested in Temple, Texas on Monday and taken to the Williamson County Jail awaiting further judicial proceedings.

Texas border razor wire

It is unclear when Perez Juarez allegedly reentered the country. (John Moore/Getty Images)

ICE has filed an immigration detainer on Perez Juarez following the judicial process in Williamson County, according to the U.S. Marshals.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
