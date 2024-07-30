Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Illegal immigrant accused of running over grandmother in fatal Virginia carjacking

Melody Waldecker, 54, died Sunday when she was struck by her own vehicle during the fatal carjacking, authorities said

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano , Bill Melugin Fox News
Published
Americans are fed up with illegal immigrant crime epidemic, what's next?

Americans are fed up with illegal immigrant crime epidemic, what's next?

Civil rights attorney Robert Patillo and Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton join 'Fox News @ Night' to discuss concerns over the high volume of migrant crime.

An El Salvadoran man accused of killing a Virginia woman during a weekend carjacking was living in the United States illegally, immigration authorities said. 

Jose Aguilar-Martinez, 21, is charged in the fatal Sunday encounter that resulted in the death of 54-year-old Melody Waldecker, a grandmother, FOX 5 DC reported. 

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT IN VICIOUS TIMES SQUARE ATTACK ON NYPD COPS WILL SPEND YEAR IN JAIL WITH PLEA DEAL

Mugshot of Jose Aguilar-Martinez

Jose Aguilar-Martinez, 21, who is accused of killing a Virginia woman during a fatal carjacking, has been living in the U.S. illegally, immigration authorities said.  (Getty Images | Loudon County Sheriff's Office )

Responding deputies with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office were called around 11:30 a.m. and found Waldecker dead at the scene. Investigators determined she was struck by her own vehicle as the suspected carjacker fled the scene. 

Aguilar-Martinez was found and arrested about 45 minutes later. He was taken to a local hospital after appearing to have an unrelated medical condition, the news outlet reported. 

ELIZABETH WARREN CALLS FOR GRANTING CITIZENSHIP TO ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS, SAYS HARRIS 'WILL GET THAT DONE'

An U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer

An El Salvadoran citizen with multiple arrests was taken into custody last month by federal immigration officials. (ICE)

Aguilar-Martinez entered the U.S. as a "gotaway" at an unknown date and location, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) told Fox News. 

ICE has placed a detainer request for him to be handed over to immigration authorities upon his release from local custody.

Elizabeth Warren: Kamala Harris will work on citizenship for migrants Video

Some so-called "sanctuary" cities and counties routinely ignore such requests and release illegal immigrants accused of crimes onto the streets.  

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.