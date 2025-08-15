Bryan Kohberger video circulating online sparks probe into possible prison leak, officials say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities are investigating after an apparent jailhouse video leaked showing convicted murderer Bryan Kohberger inside his maximum security prison cell.

The video, shot from above, shows Kohberger seemingly placing an item on a shelf while standing inside his cell.

"We are aware of the videos circulating online and are investigating the matter," the Idaho Department of Correction said in a social media post. "While we cannot yet confirm the veracity of the videos, if verified, they are a clear violation of IDOC policy and the parties responsible will be held accountable, up to and including termination."

The department also cautioned that the videos could be fake or a product of artificial intelligence, while noting two emails had recently been sent reminding employees of the prison’s policy on social media and professionalism.

"Videotaping and publicly sharing security footage is prohibited conduct and we will be reviewing all legal options, including criminal prosecution."

Kohberger is currently serving four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole at Idaho Maximum Security Institution for the 2022 murders of four University of Idaho students – Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle.

He is being housed in the prison’s "J Block," a section of single-occupancy cells that are typically reserved for high-risk prisoners who are only granted an hour of outdoor time per day, according to the Idaho Department of Correction.

The video comes just days after Kohberger reportedly complained to prison guards about being tormented by other prisoners, according to the Daily Mail.

"They are literally getting up into the grate and yelling at him," Chris McDonough, a former detective with the Cold Case foundation, told the outlet. "The inmates are taking it in turns doing it. It’s relentless."

In a statement to NewsNation , an Idaho Department of Corrections spokesperson said: "We are aware of Kohberger’s complaints about what he considers taunting."

"Incarcerated individuals commonly communicate with each other in prison," the spokesperson said. "Bryan Kohberger is housed alone in a cell, and IDOC security staff maintain a safe and orderly environment for all individuals in our custody."

