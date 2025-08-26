ICE slams blue city for releasing suspect in child sex case despite detainer request from federal agents

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lambasted New York City for its sanctuary policies after the city’s police released a Dominican national charged with sexual misconduct with a child under the age of 11.

ICE arrested Robert Reid Mendez Jimenez on Aug. 13, after he was charged with a child predatory offense.

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) released Jimenez from custody after local officials ignored an immigration detainer from ICE, the federal agency said.

Jimenez was released despite being arrested by the NYPD on multiple sexual abuse charges, including sexual conduct with a child under the age of 11.

ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations officers in Newark, New Jersey, later tracked him down through intelligence operations.

"This case shows the real cost of ignoring ICE detainers: Violent offenders walk free, and public safety is put at risk," ICE ERO Newark acting Field Office Director Ruben Perez said. "I’m proud of our deportation officers, who tracked him down and took him into custody — removing a dangerous predator from the streets within weeks of his release into the community."

Fox News Digital has reached out to NYC Mayor Eric Adams for comment.

ICE said Mendez has been under a final removal order since July 2018, after entering the U.S. illegally. He will remain in ICE custody until removal.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has singled out Adams in the past for New York City’s sanctuary laws, though the mayor has said, "I have nothing to do with the rules that are put in place. I just carry out the rules."

Earlier this month, Attorney General Pam Bondi said she sent letters giving sanctuary jurisdictions one week to comply with federal immigration laws or face Justice Department action.

On social media, Bondi called the "demand letters" a key step to eradicating sanctuary policies nationwide. She warned that jurisdictions putting illegal immigrants ahead of citizens would face lawsuits if they refuse to comply.

After Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani’s June primary win, NYPD retirements reportedly surged. Bondi, a past critic of Adams, previously told Fox News Digital strong leadership is crucial for officers’ safety.

Adams has also worked with border czar Tom Homan on immigration enforcement.

