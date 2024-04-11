ICE arrests illegal migrants released without bail after alleged assault on NYPD at Target

Four illegal immigrants who were part of a group arrested and then released after allegedly robbing a New York City Target store – an incident during which two police officers were attacked – have been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and likely face deportation, the federal agency tells Fox News.

On Wednesday, ICE picked up Venezuelan citizens Michael Jose Sanchez Mayo, 31, Henry Omar Zambrano Zapata, 19, and Yusneibi Yohana Machado Avila, 23, along with Sebastian Jaramillio Balanta, 22, who is from Colombia, about a week after the crew allegedly raided the Upper East Side store.

"All four unlawfully present noncitizens were arrested without incident due to the violation of their DHS release conditions and are in custody pending removal proceedings," an ICE spokesperson told Fox News.

ICE has also lodged a detainer request for another illegal migrant, Venezuelan Brayan Freites-Macias, 21, who is being held at Rikers jail and was the only member of the five not to be released.

According to a criminal complaint, Freites-Macias shoved one of the officers who was trying to handcuff him, then yelled in Spanish at Machado Avila, his female accomplice, to flee the scene.

Machado Avila then placed herself in between Freites-Macias and the police officer before striking the officer in the head with her hand, the complaint reads.

As the struggle spilled out onto the sidewalk in front of the Target, another suspect, who is still at large, threw rocks at responding officers but missed, according to the complaint.

One officer was hospitalized and treated for "substantial pain" and a sprained wrist.

Five migrants were arrested in total, while a sixth has yet to be apprehended.

Both Machado Avila and Freites-Macias were charged with robbery, assault, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, criminal possession of stolen property, disorderly conduct and harassment, the New York Post reports.

Machado Avila was cut loose under supervised release without bail despite a request from prosecutors that she be held on $10,000 bail, prosecutors tell Fox News Digital.

Prosecutors requested that Freites-Macias be held on $10,000 bail or a $30,000 bond, and Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Jay Wiener ordered him held on $3,000 bail or a $9,000 bond.

The remaining three were charged with robbery and disorderly conduct.