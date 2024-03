Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A woman has been arrested for her role in the shocking migrant mob beatdown of two NYPD police officers in Times Square in late January.

Police say Edgarlis Vegas, 20, was nabbed in Midtown Manhattan just after 8:30 a.m. on Monday and charged with assault on a police officer for the violent Jan. 27 attack, which sparked widespread condemnation and highlighted a wave of migrant crime gripping the Big Apple.

Vegas, with an address on Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn, is one of more than a dozen people arrested in relation to the case, where a mob of migrants attacked an NYPD officer and lieutenant in front of a shelter on West 42nd Street in Manhattan.

The NYPD had asked the migrants to move, but a scuffle ensued as the officers were seen trying to subdue a person in a yellow jacket onto the ground.

Police did not say what Vegas’ exact role in the attack was, nor could they provide her nationality. The New York Post reports Vegas is from Venezuela. She has no prior arrests, police say.

Her immigration status is also unclear as the NYPD is prohibited by law from providing such information.

A viral video of the attack drew public outrage and led to calls for migrant deportations.

In the days following the attack, several migrants were arrested and then released without bail and in one instance, one of the suspects gave two middle fingers to waiting news reporters. Some of the suspects had already been arrested for crimes in New York City and subsequently cut loose before the attack.

Police say they are still looking for two suspects in the attack.

In photos released by police, one migrant is pictured wearing a red hoody, black pants, black sneakers and a white baseball cap. Police say the migrant stomped on a lieutenant's head as the police officer tried to apprehend a suspect on the ground. The migrant then kicks the other officer in the back before returning and taking a kick at the lieutenant.

Photos of the second migrant show him wearing a dark-colored puffer coat, blue jeans, sneakers and a red baseball cap.

He can be seen taking a big swinging kick at the lieutenant's head. The migrant falls to the ground as he tries to execute the kick.