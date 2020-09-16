Hurricane Sally strengthens to Category 2 storm, expect life-threatening flooding: officials

Good morning and welcome to Fox News. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...

Hurricane Sally expected to produce historic life-threatening flooding

Hurricane Sally has strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane with sustained winds of 100 mph as it moves north-northeastward and is expected to reach the northern Gulf coast later on Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center in Miami reported at 1 a.m. ET Wednesday.

A sustained wind of 76 mph, with a gust to 96 mph, was recently reported in Sally's northern eyewall by a NOAA buoy, which was located about 50 miles southeast of Mobile, Ala, an updated statement by the hurricane center reported.

At the time of the statement, the hurricane was located approximately 65 miles south-southeast from Mobile and approximately 60 miles southwest of Pensacola, Fla.



In addition, significant flash and urban flooding – including widespread minor- to moderate-river flooding – is likely across inland parts of Mississippi along with Alabama, Georgia and western Carolina. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



Social media post on two shot deputies lands Los Angeles-area city manager on paid administrative leave

The city manager of Lynwood, a Los Angeles-area suburb, was put on paid administrative leave Tuesday after his social media post on the ambush shooting of two sheriffs' deputies over the weekend was heavily criticized.

Jose Ometeotl was put on leave pending an internal investigation, Lynwood City Councilman Salvador Alatorre told Fox News, following the council's closed session meeting Tuesday night. Alatorre put forth the motion to discipline or dismiss Ometeotl following his personal Instagram post that read, "chickens come home to roost" after two deputies were shot multiple times while sitting in their patrol vehicle Saturday in the nearby city of Compton.



Alatorre told Fox News in a text message the move against Ometeotl was "Protocal" [sic] and that "he is gone, will not represent Lynwood anymore."



"He represents the city of Lynwood 24/7," Alatorre said Monday. "He cannot make statements while he's employed by our city, especially when he jeopardizes public safety." CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



Alan Dershowitz files $300 million defamation suit against CNN

Famed attorney and Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz filed a defamation suit against CNN on Tuesday seeking $300 million for what he called a "willful, deliberate, malicious effort to destroy my credibility."

Dershowitz told Fox News CNN selectively edited a clip of his remarks from the Senate floor during President Trump's impeachment trial where he broke down the illegalities surrounding a "quid pro quo" as a member of the president's defense team.



"What CNN did here, and it pains me to say this because, you know, I have friends over there. What they did is they just totally doctored the tape," Dershowitz told Sean Hannity on Tuesday.



"If they had just shown the part where I said if he does anything illegal he can be impeached -- Dershowitz trailed off, "but they doctored the tape to take that out."

Dershowitz said he plans to donate any awarding to "charities and to good causes," emphasizing that he's "not doing this for myself. I’m doing this to hold them accountable.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



