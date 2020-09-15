Chinese virologist: China's government 'intentionally' released COVID-19

The Chinese government intentionally manufactured and released the COVID-19 virus that led to mass shutdowns and deaths across the world, a top virologist and whistleblower told Fox News host Tucker Carlson Tuesday.

Carlson specifically asked Dr. Li-Meng Yan whether she believed the Chinese communist party released the virus "on purpose." "Yes, of course, it's intentionally," she responded on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

Yan said more evidence would be released but pointed to her own high-ranking position at a World Health Organization reference lab as a reason to trust her allegation.

"I work[ed] in the WHO reference lab which is the top coronavirus lab in the world, in the University of Hong Kong. And the thing is I get deeply into such investigation in secret from the early beginning of this outbreak. I had my intelligence because I also get my own unit network in China, involved [in] the hospital ... also I work with the top corona[virus] virologist in the world," she said.

EXCLUSIVE: CHINESE VIROLOGIST ACCUSES BEIJING OF CORONAVIRUS COVER-UP, FLEES HONG KONG: I KNOW HOW THEY TREAT WHISTLEBLOWERS'

"So, together with my experience, I can tell you, this is created in the lab ... and also, it is spread to the world to make such damage."

Fox News previously reported on Yan when she blew the whistle on China's alleged attempts to suppress information about its handling of the virus. With a vast network of contacts in Chinese medical facilities, Yan attempted to gather more information about the virus as China blocked overseas experts from conducting research in the country.

Her revelations fueled ongoing complaints that the Chinese government failed to tell the world early on about the virus' threat. Specifically, she believes the Chinese government ignored research that could have saved lives. The State Department did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

In response, her former employer, the University of Hong Kong, criticized her account. A press release noted "that the content of the said news report does not accord with the key facts as we understand them."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Specifically, Dr Yan never conducted any research on human-to-human transmission of the novel coronavirus at [the University of Hong Kong] during December 2019 and January 2020, her central assertion of the said interview."

Yan fled China and currently fears retaliation. She claims she was one of the first scientists in the world to study the virus.

Fox News' Barnini Chakraborty contributed to this report.