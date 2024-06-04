Hunter Biden trial enters 3rd day with cross-examination of FBI agent and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...



'NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW' – Hunter Biden trial enters 3rd day with cross-examination of FBI agent. Continue reading …

'NOT THE SAME' – Biden displays signs of decline in private meetings with congressional leaders. Continue reading …

'VITAL AND CRITICAL' – Conservative legal watchdog sues DOJ for records of official at center of NY v Trump trial. Continue reading …

LIKE A MIRACLE – Children with total deafness regain hearing after ‘groundbreaking’ therapy. Continue reading …

'VERY TERRITORIAL' – Disaster strikes after woman gets too close to wildlife at Yellowstone. Continue reading …

POLITICS

'DEMOCRACY AT STAKE' – World leaders urge Biden: 'You can't let' Trump win the 2024 election. Continue reading …

'WAKE-UP CALL' – Taiwan keeping a close eye on Ukraine for lessons on possible China invasion. Continue reading …

BIG SKY BATTLE – Sen. Jon Tester wins primary in crucial race that could determine Senate control. Continue reading …

FACE-OFF – Underdog candidate wins NJ Senate primary in bid to replace Bob Menendez. Continue reading …

MEDIA

'NOT A GREAT MOMENT' – WaPo insiders speak out on newsroom turmoil. Continue reading …

'PAWNS' – City government 'steamrolls small businesses' with baseless blight designation to cash in, business owner says. Continue reading …

‘WE APOLOGIZE’ – NY school district backpedals after excluding White students from event. Continue reading …

'CONVOLUTED DISTRACTION' – 'The View' co-host frustrated by media coverage of Hunter Biden, Trump trials. Continue reading …

OPINION

MARTHA MACCALLUM – One more mission to Normandy for D-Day's 80th anniversary. Continue reading …

ROOFTOP REVELATIONS – US medical school's alleged race controversy reveals a top American problem. Continue reading …

PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – Democrats' actions before the election are designed for them to keep power. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – There's only one man running to preserve the safety, security and integrity of this country. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Biden's talking points are changing. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

PARENTS' NIGHTMARE – Couple's teen son got over 200 Snapchat messages before sextortion suicide. Continue reading …

LIVING LIKE A DUTTON – Reality star rancher says 'Yellowstone' ignites 'craving' for cowboy lifestyle. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on celeb birthstones and birthplaces, plus salutes to D-Day and Old Glory. Continue reading …

PATRIOT'S LAMENT – New book ‘The War on Warriors’ by Pete Hegseth highlights a patriot’s concerns about a ‘woke’ military. Continue reading …

WATCH

REP. JIM JORDAN – Here are the ‘two biggest takeaways’ from Merrick Garland’s testimony. See video …

FOX WEATHER

THE LAST WORD

"Nothing that Biden said today about the border matters. It's all smoke and mirrors. It's an election year. Biden has no intention of limiting the number of people coming here, let alone stopping asylees from gaming the system, but you've got to give his speechwriters some credit. They're trying to turn the tables on Republicans. That's hilarious."

