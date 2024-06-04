JESSE WATTERS: There's only one man running to preserve the safety, security and integrity of this country

Fox News host Jesse Watters unpacks President Biden's executive action to curb the number of migrants entering the country on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Joe Biden's never worked harder than his first day in office. I've never seen a man sign so many things. It was executive order after executive order. He didn't really know what he was signing, but in 24 hours, Biden's John Hancock broke the border, making him the most successful travel agent in history.

But Biden's success turned our country into the United Nations' parking lot. And he told Time Magazine he had no regrets about reversing Trump's policies, saying this: "If I was wrong, it's because I took too long." For four years, we demanded he put it back together. He ignored us for three, and in year four, he said, "I don't have the power." We even told him the act that Congress passed that gave him the power. Still nothing until today.

…

Biden threw himself a party at the White House to celebrate, but Democratic senators in swing states up for re-election didn't show because Biden is toxic, and not in a masculine way. Biden's so-called border shutdown order doesn't shut down the border at all. It keeps catch-and-release.