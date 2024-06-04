LAURA INGRAHAM: Democrats' actions before the election are designed for them to 'keep power'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out President Biden's "smoke and mirrors" attempt to solve the border crisis during an election year on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Nothing that Biden said today about the border matters. It's all smoke and mirrors. It's an election year. Biden has no intention of limiting the number of people coming here, let alone stopping asylees from gaming the system, but you've got to give his speechwriters some credit. They're trying to turn the tables on Republicans. That's hilarious.

Everything the Democrats do between now and Election Day is designed for them to keep power. Our Constitution, our laws, norms — they always love to talk about norms — none of it matters to them, and neither does the suffering of the American people.

It's about winning at all costs so that they can return to their primary objective: reordering America into a place that you won't recognize and where you won't want to live.