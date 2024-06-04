Expand / Collapse search
LAURA INGRAHAM: Democrats' actions before the election are designed for them to 'keep power'

Ingraham says the 'suffering' of Americans doesn't matter to Democrats

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Laura: Nothing Biden said about the border today matters Video

WARNING: Graphic content—Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out Democrats' ploy to get illegal immigrants into the country so there's a 'permanent majority' voter base on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out President Biden's "smoke and mirrors" attempt to solve the border crisis during an election year on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: Nothing that Biden said today about the border matters. It's all smoke and mirrors. It's an election year. Biden has no intention of limiting the number of people coming here, let alone stopping asylees from gaming the system, but you've got to give his speechwriters some credit. They're trying to turn the tables on Republicans. That's hilarious.

BIDEN SAYS WORLD LEADERS ARE SCARED OF ANOTHER TRUMP PRESIDENCY, TELL HIM 'YOU CAN'T LET' TRUMP WIN 

Everything the Democrats do between now and Election Day is designed for them to keep power. Our Constitution, our laws, norms — they always love to talk about norms — none of it matters to them, and neither does the suffering of the American people.   

It's about winning at all costs so that they can return to their primary objective: reordering America into a place that you won't recognize and where you won't want to live. 

