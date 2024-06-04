SEAN HANNITY: Biden's talking points are changing

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out President Biden’s immigration polices ahead of the 2024 election on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: We turn to a political stunt at the White House. Three and a half years into his four-year term, only 153 days until election day, and all of a sudden, your President Joe shuffled out to the podium to announce an executive order on the border crisis.

Now, this deadly crisis has been raging for more than three plus years, but with just a few months until the election, Biden has now decided it's time for action. Of course, Biden's election conversion, well, that will do next to nothing to actually solve the crisis. It's all smoke. It's all mirrors and, as reported by our own Bill Melugin, it does not stop the 1,500 illegal immigrants per day released into the U.S., or the 30,000 illegal immigrants per month that Biden is flying directly into the U.S. that you're paying for.

