House to vote on formalizing Trump impeachment inquiry; Pelosi hit with ethics complaint

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Happy Halloween! Here's what you need to know as you start this Halloween Thursday ...

House of Representatives expected to vote on resolution formalizing Trump impeachment inquiry

The House of Representatives is set to debate and vote Thursday on a resolution formalizing the impeachment inquiry against President Trump. It is not a vote on articles of impeachment but to set the ground rules and parameters for the impeachment process. Click here for a guide on everything you need to know about Thursday's vote.

As expected, the debate leading up to Thursday's impeachment inquiry vote has been heated. In a contentious House Rules Committee meeting Wednesday that lasted into the night, Democrats systematically rejected GOP attempts to alter the ground rules that lawmakers will use as they consider impeaching Trump, even as Republicans argued that the Dems' proposed procedures were fundamentally unfair.

Several moderate Democrats in swing districts, meanwhile, signaled that they were concerned about the impeachment procedures, ahead of Thursday morning’s vote on the rules by the full House floor. U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson of Minnesota, one of five Democrats who hasn't committed to supporting the party's resolution on impeachment procedures, told Fox News on Wednesday evening, "I’ll figure it out."

Still, there was little doubt that the Democratic-controlled chamber would approve the eight pages of rules on Thursday. But it was unclear exactly how many defectors each party would suffer, and how long the vote would take. The House meets at 9 a.m. ET Thursday, and debate on the impeachment rules resolution is expected to take one hour. Click here for more on our top story.

Nancy Pelosi targeted in ethics complaint filed by 40 conservative groups

A coalition of conservative groups has filed an ethics complaint against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D.-Calif., alleging she has “hypocritically usurped” the authority of the president and “weaponized” impeachment proceedings. “In launching her 'official' impeachment inquiry without benefit of a vote of the full House of Representatives and without indicating anything remotely qualifying as 'treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors' that is the subject of the inquiry, Speaker Pelosi has weaponized impeachment,” reads the complaint, led by Tea Party Patriots Action's Jenny Beth Martin and signed by 40 different groups.

The complaint adds that Thursday's scheduled vote on a resolution codifying the impeachment inquiry is “inadequate at this stage" and says Pelosi’s “one-person decision” is in violation of historical precedent. Click here for more.

Warren agrees Medicare-for-All could result in two million jobs lost: 'This is part of the cost issue'

Presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said Wednesday that she agrees with a University of Massachusetts-Amherst economist who concluded a Medicare-for-all health care plan could result in substantial job losses, calling it "part of the cost issue. Robert Pollin of UMass' Political Economy Research Institute told Kaiser Health News earlier this year that most of the job losses would hit administrative positions -- about half among insurers and half in hospitals and doctors' offices.

Warren was made aware of Pollin's conclusions during an interview with New Hampshire Public Radio. Medicare-for-all has become a point of contention among Democrats vying for the White House. Warren, now considered a co-frontrunner, has come under pressure from her presidential rivals to explain how she would raise the necessary $30 trillion over 10 years to fund the plan.

Pentagon releases video of raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

The Pentagon on Wednesday released video footage of the raid that led to the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., commander of U.S. Central Command, gave a play-by-play of the special operations forces raid on an ISIS compound in northern Syria last Saturday that ended with Baghdadi killing himself with an explosive vest.

Overall, U.S. forces killed six ISIS members – four women and another man aside from Baghdadi – in the raid. McKenzie also clarified that Baghdadi’s explosive vest also killed two children he had brought with him into a tunnel when U.S. troops pursued him.

Nationals top Astros 6-2 to claim first World Series title in franchise history

For a seventh straight game, the road team emerged victorious in the 2019 World Series. The Washington Nationals claimed the first world championship in franchise history, defeating the Houston Astros, 6-2.

Washington won the first two games in Houston, then Houston returned the favor by taking three straight in D.C. With Wednesday night’s victory, the Nats took two more in Texas. Nationals ace Stephen Strasburg, with a pair of wins, including Game 6, was named Series MVP.

Somewhere in heaven, our friend Charles Krauthammer is cheering.

Ex-MLB All-Star Josh Hamilton charged with injuring teen daughter

Josh Hamilton, a five-time MLB All-Star and 2010 American League MVP, was charged Wednesday with injury to a child after his 14-year-old daughter told his ex-wife he had struck the girl at his Keller, Texas, home. Hamilton, 38, surrendered Wednesday to the Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth and was released in lieu of $35,000 bond. If convicted, he could face a sentence of two to 10 years in prison.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TODAY'S MUST-READS

Katie Hill to bid farewell to Congress after resigning over affair allegations.

Pakistan train fire kills at least 65 passengers.

Tulsi Gabbard blasts Hillary Clinton's 'failed legacy' in scorching op-ed.

Who could be in Durham’s investigative crosshairs? Obama-era figures have reason to sweat.

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library escapes damage from Easy Fire amid 'extreme red flag warning.'

Dr. Michael Baden: Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy more consistent with homicidal strangulation than suicide.

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS

PG&E isn't the only company at risk in California fires.

Chicago teachers continue strike despite tentative contract agreement.

Wearable technology named top health and fitness trend for 2020.



#TheFlashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on "This Day in History."



SOME PARTING WORDS

Laura Ingraham warns Republicans, especially Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, that they must stand up against House Democrats' formal impeachment inquiry because there is no Republican Party in 2020 without President Trump.

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.

Click here to find out what's on Fox News and Fox News Radio today!



Fox News First is compiled by Fox News' Bryan Robinson. Thank you for joining us! Enjoy your Halloween! We'll see you in your inbox first thing on Friday morning.

