Laura Ingraham warns Republicans: 'There is no GOP in 2020 without Trump'

Laura Ingraham continued to pressure Senate Republicans on Wednesday, just a day after she urged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to "stand up" against House Democrats, saying there is no Republican Party in 2020 without President Trump.

"Naturally, Republican senators are being bombarded by Never Trumpers and Democrats," Ingraham said on "The Ingraham Angle.

"Take a principled stand against the White House! Protect your party's future! Stand against Trump!," she mocked. ""Spare us. The crisis is the Democrats' own making, and it's up to Republicans to ensure that this never happens to any president of either party again."

Ingraham delivered a bold directive to Republicans as the impeachment inquiry continues.

"There is no GOP in 2020 without Trump. Should you abandon him on these spurious grounds ginned up by the venal Adam Schiff, you'll not only not grow the party, you lose everything," Ingraham said. "Historically, siding against a president from your own party in an impeachment battle doesn't offer any political benefit and merely ensures the political dominance of the opposition."

The host also called on the GOP to champion Trump's economy.

"GOP senators need to spend less time agonizing over the daily impeachment drama and more time advancing and championing Trump's proven record of success as the economies of Europe and South America and China are slowing," Ingraham said. "Ours is still the envy of the world."

Ingraham told Republicans to get on the "offensive."

"Republicans need to get off the defensive and stay on the offensive," Ingraham said. "Demand action by the House that actually helps working families remind voters that the Democrats' real motivation behind impeachment is rage and hatred and vengeance and impeachment travesty."