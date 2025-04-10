Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement

Helicopter crashes into New York City's Hudson River: police

Emergency vehicles responding to helicopter crash in Hudson River

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch , Alexis McAdams Fox News
Published
Helicopter crashes in the Hudson River Video

Helicopter crashes in the Hudson River

Authorities are investigating after a helicopter was spotted in the Hudson River. (Credit: WCBS)

Authorities in New York City are investigating after a helicopter crashed into the Hudson River on Thursday afternoon.

Officials with the New York City Police Department (NYPD) confirmed a helicopter was in the water, as of 3:40 p.m.

Helicopter in Hudson River

A helicopter crashed into the Hudson River in New York City onThursday afternoon. (WCBS)

"Due to a helicopter crash in the Hudson River, in the vicinity of the West Side Highway and Spring Street, expect emergency vehicles and traffic delays in the surrounding areas," according to a statement from the NYPD.

It is unclear if there were any injuries or fatalities.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.