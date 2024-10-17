Harris challenged on her judgment during FOX News interview and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

1. WATCH: VP Harris sits down with Bret Baier in 'Special Report' exclusive.

2. Trump rips Harris over immigration crisis during Latino voter town hall.

3. Swing state ravaged by Helene prepares to launch in-person early voting.

‘NOT ON THE BALLOT’ – Harris was challenged on her judgment during FOX News interview for failing to notice Biden’s decline. Continue reading …

‘I LIKE THE WAY…’ – Trump says three nice things about Harris after she struggled with the same question about him. Continue reading …

ON SECOND THOUGHT – Harris was given a third chance to say how she'd govern differently from Biden — still no answer. Continue reading …

PLOT TWIST – NYT plagiarism consultant says Harris scandal ‘more serious’ than he thought after close look. Continue reading …

‘WORST MAYOR IN AMERICA’ – Scandal-plagued 'super mayor' announces her future political plans. Continue reading …

FINAL WORD – Striking workers drown out Democratic lawmaker with boos for bashing Trump. Continue reading …

'VERY PAINFUL RESPONSE' – Israel’s UN ambassador on looming counter-attack: Iran will 'think twice' before striking Israel again. Continue reading …

'GREEN NEW DEAL RADICAL' – Vulnerable Dem senator tied to controversial group working to close massive power plant in swing state. Continue reading …

FLASHBACK – Biden's plagiarism derailed his 1988 presidential bid, but Harris is flying under the radar. Continue reading …

'BACK OFF!' – Former ESPN host calls out Obama for 'scolding' Black men for not backing VP Harris. Continue reading …

MAG MUM – New York magazine silent on Olivia Nuzzi's status as more scandal allegations emerge. Continue reading …

NEWSROOM DRAMA – CBS News boss considering 'editorial review' of network's fairness in reporting amid turmoil. Continue reading …

STERN WARNING – Florida sheriff terrifies would-be looters with strong message: 'We don't fool around here.' Continue reading …

HUGH HEWITT – Ambitions, hopes, dreams, aspirations, boys playing girls' sports, and reparations. Continue reading …

CHLOE COLE – The latest attempt to silence detransitioners like me. Continue reading …

LIVING IN FEAR – Man arrested outside Trump Coachella rally sues California sheriff over claims he was a potential assassin. Continue reading …

FOWL PLAY – Bird flu concerns mount as California reports more human cases. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on iconic locations, fall foods and a new film announcement. Take the quiz here …

COUNTING COSTS – Will Netflix raise prices again? Analysts think so. Continue reading …

WINNER TAKES ALL – World champion pumpkin grower grabs big bucks for his 2,749-pound fruit. See video …

TRUMP CAMPAIGN SENIOR ADVISER – Kamala Harris was a ‘disaster’ during FOX News interview. See video …

NORTH CAROLINA PARENT – Schools remain closed weeks after Hurricane Helene. See video …





What's it looking like in your neighborhood?













LinkedIn









