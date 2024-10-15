Expand / Collapse search
Culture

Florida sheriff terrifies would-be looters with strong message: 'We don't fool around here'

'If you want to commit crime, stay out of Polk County'

By Hannah Grossman Fox News
Published
Florida sheriff whose county was affected by hurricane sends clear message to looters

Florida sheriff whose county was affected by hurricane sends clear message to looters

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd tells criminals they'd be taking their life into their hands to consider messing with his county.

One of the most politically incorrect sheriffs in America says his strong messaging against criminals has scared would-be looters from messing around in his county during vulnerable times. 

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, an area of Florida which was affected by Hurricane Milton, tells every criminal arrested in his county that there's no crime too small for the full force of the law. 

Before Hurricane Milton hit, the sheriff's office marketed a tough-on-crime approach. "We published this FAFO [sign]. ‘Fool Around and Find Out,’ or other words. And we have zero tolerance."

"A massive county of 800,000, there's no reported looting. None," he said. 

FLORIDA SHERIFF ANNOUNCES CRIMINALS BANNED FROM EVACUATION SHELTERS, TELLS THEM TO GO DIRECTLY TO JAIL

grady judd polk county

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd has a warning for looters attempting to take advantage of areas affected by Hurricane Milton.  (Fox News Digital)

He added that he tells his constituents that they have every right to use deadly force to shoot a looter "graveyard dead" if they enter their home. 

"I like to tell folks that using deadly force is the last decision. Take them into custody. Hold them immediately. Call us and we'll come pick them up. However, you have the right to protect yourself and your home from a violent, dangerous felon who may be breaking in or coming into what's left of your home," he said. 

‘GANGSTER’ FLORIDA SHERIFF HAS POLITICALLY INCORRECT DEMAND FOR DEMOCRATS FLEEING LIBERAL CITIES: 'GO BACK'

"You don't have to take time to ask them, ‘What are you doing in my house?’ When they walk into your house, you own them. And if you shoot them graveyard dead, that's too bad for their luck. They should have stayed out of your house," he added.

The sheriff said this type of messaging causes criminals to flee. 

"Fortunately, our looters listened to what we said. Or our would-be-looters," he said. "We don't fool around here."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, second from right, speaks to linemen before a news conference on Sept. 25 prior to Helene impacting the state. 

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, second from right, speaks to linemen before a news conference on Sept. 25 prior to Helene impacting the state.  (AP/Chris O'Meara)

"The message I deliver is if you want to commit crime, stay out of Polk County unless you want to go to jail, because we're going to lock you up quick, and we're going to keep you there," he said. "And I don't care if you steal a $2.50 soda from a convenience store or you rob somebody at gunpoint, …we're going to arrest you. You're steal somebody's stuff. We're going to arrest you. There's no crime too small to go to the county jail in Polk County."

The sheriff has made headlines for his frank commentary on crime, notably in 2020, instructing residents to shoot home invaders until they turn into "grated cheese."

"I’m highly recommending they blow you back out of the house with their guns," Judd said at the time. "I would highly suggest that if a looter comes into your home, breaks into your home while you’re there, to steal stuff, that you take your gun and you shoot him. You shoot him so that he looks like grated cheese."

Hannah Grossman is a Reporter at Fox News Digital.