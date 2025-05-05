Glendale, Arizona, shooting inside restaurant leaves 3 dead, 5 injured, police say

Three people were killed and five others were injured after a shooting occurred inside a restaurant in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday evening, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. at El Camaron Gigante Mariscos & Steakhouse, Glendale Police Department Officer Moroni Mendez told reporters at the scene.

"Obviously, there was a lot of people here," Mendez said. "A lot of people that were attending some sort of event. Anyone who has information, please come forward and provide that to us because as we just recently stated, there are three deceased. So we want to make sure we do a complete and thorough investigation, and do right by the victims."

Police did not immediately provide details about the three victims killed in the shooting. Mendez said the other five victims were injured by gunshots or shrapnel.

The circumstances leading to the shooting were unclear.

Police said there may have been multiple shooters involved.

No arrests have been made, though Menendez said multiple people were being questioned.

"There are quite a few people detained, and we're trying to investigate whether they're suspects, victims, witnesses, investigative leads," the officer said. "There are multiple people that our officers and detectives are speaking to."

Lupe Rodriguez told KPHO-TV that he heard people screaming during the aftermath of the shooting.

"There was a man on the ground, and it didn’t look like he made it," Rodriguez said. "His father – what I think is his father – was yelling out his name. It was pretty bad."