Georgia woman allegedly shoots female officer, later injured in shootout with Atlanta police

A Georgia woman allegedly shot a female police officer in Clayton County overnight Wednesday before being involved in a shootout with Atlanta police after driving north into the city.

The suspect was shot by Atlanta police after firing at officers, police said.

Both the officer and the suspect were hospitalized.

Clayton County police officers initially responded to a home in Jonesboro, Georgia, for reports of a suicidal person, the Clayton County Police Department said.

Officer Demika Lloyd made contact with the suspect, identified as Aiyanah Pryor, 25. Pryor had called police threatening suicide, the department said.

Pryor then brandished a handgun and shot Lloyd before fleeing in a Jeep, police said. Lloyd, who has been with the force for a year and a half, was rushed to a hospital, stabilized and was undergoing surgery, Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts said in a news conference.

"She will be successful moving forward and we're praying for her good recovery," he said of Lloyd who he said has done "exceptionally well" with the department.

The department put out a BOLO (be on the lookout) for Pryor's Jeep and Atlanta Police stopped her after she drove north into the city.

Pryor allegedly shot at Atlanta officers after they told her to show her hands. Officers returned fire and she was taken to a hospital in critical condition, both police departments said.

No Atlanta officers were injured.

Atlanta Interim Chief of Police Darin Schierbaum said he wanted to commend the department's officers for their "bravery this morning. They were in the area searching for this perpetrator to engage her before she could harm again. Our officers acted decisively and bravely and I want to commend them for their efforts."

He said they were praying for the recovery of the officer and the suspect.

The Clayton County Police Department, Atlanta Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations are investigating the shootings.

