Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia
Published

U.S. marshal shot in Atlanta suburb while arresting 19-year-old murder suspect

The murder suspect was taken into custody at a mobile home park south of Atlanta

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A U.S. marshal was shot on Sunday morning while serving an arrest warrant for a 19-year-old murder suspect at a mobile home park south of Atlanta, officials said. 

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said that the officer is "doing well" and is expected to make a full recovery. It's unclear who shot him or if the officer fired any shots. 

A U.S. marshal was shot while arresting a murder suspect near Atlanta on Sunday morning.  

A U.S. marshal was shot while arresting a murder suspect near Atlanta on Sunday morning.   (Fox 5 Atlanta)

The shooting happened during the arrest of 19-year-old Antonio Murgado Jr., who was wanted on felony murder charges for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of James Knight last week. 

TEXAS POLICE OFFICER SHOT IN FACE DURING CHASE, SUSPECT DEAD: AUTHORITIES

Knight, 19, was shot and killed during a drug deal on July 16, according to authorities. 

Murgado was out on bond at the time of the alleged murder for armed robbery and methamphetamine possession charges in two different Georgia counties, the Pike County Sheriff's Office said. 

  • Antonio Murgado Jr., mugshot in front of a brick wall
    Image 1 of 2

    Antonio Murgado Jr., 19, was arrested Sunday morning on murder charges.  (Pike County Sheriff's Office)

  • Jaiden Chappell mugshot
    Image 2 of 2

    Jaiden Chappell, 18, was arrested in connection with the murder of 19-year-old James Knight last week.  (Pike County Sheriff's Office)

Two other suspects have also been arrested for their alleged involvement in Knight's murder. 

Jaiden Chappell, 18, was arrested the day after Knight was killed. She will face charges of murder, armed robbery, use of telecommunication device to facilitate a crime, making false statements, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the Pike County Sheriff's Office. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A 14-year-old juvenile whose identity has not been released was also arrested in relation to Knight's murder on July 19. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 