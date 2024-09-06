Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Apalachee High School shooting suspect Colt Gray appears in court for first time

Apalachee High School shooting suspect Colt Gray appeared in Barrow County Superior Court on Friday following this week’s mass shooting

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi , Greg Norman Fox News
Apalachee High School shooting suspect Colt Gray appeared in Barrow County Superior Court on Friday following this week’s mass shooting.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Gray has been "charged with 4 counts of felony murder in connection to the shooting." 

"I want to make you aware that the maximum penalty for felony murder. So for each count, the maximum penalty is that you could be punishable by death, by imprisonment for life without parole or by imprisonment for life, with the possibility of parole," Judge Currie Mingledorff II told Gray.

Mingledorff also said at this point, there is no bond being requested for Gray.

An attorney representing Gray also told the judge "there was a development yesterday afternoon that makes it necessary for our office to have alternate counsel appointed, and arrangements have already been made in that regard."

"I've already explained that to Mr. Gray. Alternate counsel will be appointed by the end of the day today," she added.

Gray did not enter a plea during the appearance.

