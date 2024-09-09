Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia

Georgia officers increase presence at Barrow County schools as students prepare to return

Classes resume Tuesday at grief-stricken Georgia district, but students are not yet required to attend

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
close
Suspect's mother of Georgia high school shooting called to warn school the morning of the attack Video

Suspect's mother of Georgia high school shooting called to warn school the morning of the attack

Fox News' Madison Scarpino has the latest on new details uncovered about the Apalachee High School shooting last week on 'Fox News Live.'

Georgia police are beefing up the security presence at schools across Barrow County as students are set to return to classes this week following the Apalachee High School shooting.

Classes are set to resume on Tuesday, though school administrators say students who aren't ready to return do not have to. District Superintendent Dallas LeDuff confirmed the increased police presence in a statement last week. 

"We believe we need to be together as soon as possible to move forward and to provide some sense of familiarity for our students," LeDuff said in a statement.

"We know these are challenging times, and we are here for you," he added. "We will have extra support and security, including more law enforcement, at each of our schools."

MOTHER OF PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING VICTIM PUSHES FOR BIPARTISAN LEGISLATION AFTER APALACHEE HIGH SCHOOL ATTACK

Police gather outside Apalachee High School after a shooting at the school

Police gather outside Apalachee High School after a shooting at the school Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, in Winder, Georgia.  (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

ALLEGED GEORGIA SHOOTER’S FATHER SAID SON WAS BULLIED AT SCHOOL 

The Barrow County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital regarding the nature of the heightened security and how long it will last.

This weekend, hundreds of people gathered for a vigil to honor the victims, according to Fox5 Atlanta.

GEORGIA SCHOOL SHOOTING: NEW AUDIO OF ALLEGED SHOOTER, FATHER ENCOUNTER WITH POLICE OVER 2023 ONLINE THREATS

Four-way split photo of the victims of the Apalachee High School shooting

From left to right: Math teachers Richard Aspinwall and Christina Irimie were killed at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, along with Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14, officials say. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police identified the four victims of the shooting as students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14, and math teachers Richard Aspinwall and Cristina Irimie.

Fox News' Greg Norman contributed to this report

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.